Women’s golf ends fall schedule with 14th at Edisto Island Invitational

App State women’s golf wrapped up their fall schedule at the Edisto Island Invitational at The Plantation Course Tuesday at Edisto in Edisto Island, South Carolina.

Senior Layla Meric led the Mountaineers in all three rounds, shooting 74-78-75 for a total of 227, finishing at 14 over par in 34th place.

The second-highest finishing Mountaineer was senior Jacquelyn Taylor, who shot 75-80-77 for a total of 232, landing her at 19 over par in 51st place.

Redshirt freshman Salem Lee played as an independent and shot a 79-78-84 for a total of 241 on her way to a 69th-place finish at 28 over par.

Sophomore Ona Lukes finished in 72nd position after an 82-85-78 outing. She scored a total of 245, ending the third round at 32 over par.

Shooting an 83-81-83 for a total of 247, redshirt junior Mary-Sears Brown netted a 73rd-place finish at 34 over par.

Rounding out the women’s golf team’s efforts was sophomore Makena Dubois. Dubois finished in 88th at 54 over par after scoring 82-91-94 over the three rounds.

The team finished in the 14th position ahead of William & Mary and The Citadel, 87 strokes off winner College of Charleston.

The App State women’s golf team will return in the spring of 2025. Their schedule is to be announced at a later time.