Women’s golf takes home 12th in spring opener.

Davis Lemons, Reporter
February 14, 2025
Rian Hughes

The App State women’s golf team opened up their spring schedule at the Advance Golf Partner Collegiate at the Hammock Creek Golf Course in Palm City, Florida, finishing 12th out of 18 teams. 

Head coach Chan Metts brought all six Mountaineers to the event. 

Senior Jacquelyn Taylor was the highest finishing Mountaineer. She shot a 73-75-73 for a total of 222 to finish 6 over par, and in a four-way tie for 24th place. 

The second highest finishing Mountaineer was redshirt freshman Salem Lee. Lee recorded a total of 228 off of a shooting performance of 76-76-76, or 6 over par. This netted her 51st place in the tournament. 

Finishing 13 over par and in a three-way tie for 55th was senior Layla Meric. Meric shot a 75-76-78 for a total of 229.

Sophomore Ona Lukes finished in a three-way tie for 70th position. Lukes shot a 76-80-80 to finish with a total of 236 at 20 over par. 

Rounding out the team scoring for the Mountaineers was sophomore Makena Dubois. Dubois finished 51 over par after shooting 92-90-85 over the course of three days. She finished in 99th position with a total of 267. 

Redshirt junior Mary-Sears Brown played in the tournament as an individual. Brown shot a 85-78-76 for a total of 239 finishing at 23 over par in 76th place. 

The Mountaineers took home 12th in the tournament at 51 over par, 73 strokes off of winner Virginia Tech. 

The App State women’s golf team will look to move on at the River Landing Classic at the River Landing Country Club in Wallace March 3-4.

Tags:
About the Contributor
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
