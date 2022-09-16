Your go-to guide for College GameDay

For the first time in school history, the iconic college football pregame show College GameDay is coming to Boone Sept. 17 for the Troy vs. App State game.

Since 1993, College GameDay has gone to different campuses around the country every week during the college football season, showcasing the different campuses, energetic students and wild atmospheres each school has to offer. With College GameDay coming to Boone for the first time, here is what you’ll have to know before the scene that’ll take place on Saturday:

Friday:

College GameDay will take place in the heart of campus on Sanford Mall. Some of the action and festivities will begin Friday, as ESPN will conduct many of their shows from the GameDay set. You can watch College Football Live at 3 p.m., and other live shows all day Friday.

There will be a pit area opening at 5:30 a.m. Saturday at the GameDay set, and only the first 500 fans will be permitted to enter. Many students are expected to camp out Friday night to get a spot. No tents, coolers or chairs will be allowed for camping out; only sleeping bags are permitted. Restrooms in Plemmons Student Union will remain open throughout the night.

Saturday:

If you aren’t familiar with how College GameDay works, many fans fill the area behind the big GameDay set, waving flags and lifting signs to show off their school spirit and get on television.

Though the pit opens at 5:30 a.m., fans will have to wait a while before the action begins. The show airing right before College GameDay, Countdown to GameDay, airs at 8:30 a.m. and features Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas, Harry Lyles Jr. and special guests. Afterwards, at 9 a.m., GameDay begins, from Rece Davis, to Desmond Howard, to Kirk Hirbstreit, to Pat McAfee, to Lee Corso, the stars of the show will discuss all of the action in college football that day and plenty of content related to App State football.

Celebrity Guest Picker:

It was announced Sept. 15 that former App State student and country singer Luke Combs will be the celebrity guest picker for College GameDay. GameDay usually selects alumni as the guest pickers at the school they visit. Around 11:30 a.m., Combs and the rest of the crew will make their picks, going through each of the major college football games Saturday and telling the world who they think will win. The last game they do their picks for is the College GameDay game, and Lee Corso will wear a headgear determining who he thinks will win the game between the Mountaineers and Trojans.

Prizes:

Chancellor Sheri Everts sent out an email to App State students Sept. 14 with information related to GameDay, including 21 prizes students can win. Whoever has the most creative and impressive sign Saturday will win free tuition and fees for a year. Ten fans will be awarded $500 dining dollars to be used at any App State campus dining retail locations, and 10 more fans will win $250 dining dollars. The contest will take place prior to the GameDay air time Saturday morning and the grand prize winner will be announced live during the show by the GameDay crew.

Other Information:

All students must move their vehicle from the parking lots near the stadium, as is the case for every App State football home game. Vehicles must be moved by 4 a.m. Saturday before towing begins.

Following College GameDay’s conclusion at noon, Troy versus App State kicks off in Kidd Brewer Stadium at 3:30 p.m.