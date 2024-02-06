1+a.m.+background+jams

Tailored for all of the night owls out there, this soundtrack is carefully crafted to cast a melodic ambience. Picture the scene: you’re wearing your baggiest, most comfortable pajamas that you own. You’re surrounded by tea light or taper candles flickering and radiating a gentle glow all throughout your room. You may be sipping on a warm cup of tea or a glass of wine as a nightcap. Maybe you’re scrolling through Pinterest enveloped in the warm sheets of your cozy bed, getting lost in your favorite book or having a late night heart-to-heart with a close friend. Whatever it may be, picks like “Hawaiian Party,” “Sweet to Dream,” and “Nikes” are great additions to your late night wind down.