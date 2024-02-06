The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Defensive coordinator Scot Sloan calls out to his players against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2. Sloan will return for his second season in 2024.

App State football coaching changes for 2024 season

2
Redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts rushes up the field against Georgia Southern Nov. 25. Roberts averaged 5.7 rushing yards per attempt on 123 attempts in the 2023 season.

Kanye Roberts takes the next step toward college stardom

3
Senior guard Faith Alston drives past an Eagle defender Jan. 20. Alston is averaging a team-high 18.5 points per game this season.

Mountaineers women’s basketball loses third straight to Marshall

4
The new ‘125th Anniversary’ sign sits on top of the App State welcome sign Jan. 15, 2024. App State announced class operations would go online after 3 p.m. on Jan. 16 and would be fully online on the 17th as well.

How App State responds to winter weather storms

5
OPINION: App State needs to improve

OPINION: App State needs to improve

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
1 a.m. background jams

1 a.m. background jams

February 6, 2024

App State wrestling secures convincing 32-7 win over VMI

App State wrestling secures convincing 32-7 win over VMI

February 5, 2024

Blocking out the competition, Justin Abson’s rise to the top

Blocking out the competition, Justin Abson’s rise to the top

February 5, 2024

OPINION: Campus kiosks are not an improvement

OPINION: Campus kiosks are not an improvement

February 5, 2024

Mountaineers end three game losing streak with win over Chanticleers

Mountaineers end three game losing streak with win over Chanticleers

February 4, 2024

Late heroics by Gregory seal Mountaineers comeback victory

Late heroics by Gregory seal Mountaineers comeback victory

February 4, 2024

1 a.m. background jams

Riley Proserpi
February 6, 2024
1+a.m.+background+jams
Devin Paulus

Tailored for all of the night owls out there, this soundtrack is carefully crafted to cast a melodic ambience. Picture the scene: you’re wearing your baggiest, most comfortable pajamas that you own. You’re surrounded by tea light or taper candles flickering and radiating a gentle glow all throughout your room. You may be sipping on a warm cup of tea or a glass of wine as a nightcap. Maybe you’re scrolling through Pinterest enveloped in the warm sheets of your cozy bed, getting lost in your favorite book or having a late night heart-to-heart with a close friend. Whatever it may be, picks like “Hawaiian Party,” “Sweet to Dream,” and “Nikes” are great additions to your late night wind down. 

Space thriller ‘I.S.S.’ rockets into nowhere
Space thriller ‘I.S.S.’ rockets into nowhere
Art seminar dives into life, shtetl and symbolism of Marc Chagall’s work
Art seminar dives into life, shtetl and symbolism of Marc Chagall’s work
During this chilly winter morning, the town of Blowing Rock begins their third day of the Winter Fest events on Jan. 27, 2024.
Townspeople plunge into Blowing Rock Winterfest celebration
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$865
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$865
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *