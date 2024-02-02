The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
OPINION: App State needs to improve

OPINION: App State needs to improve

2
On Jan. 11, 2024, the original Mast General Store stands in Valle Crucis. The original store has been a trademark of this location and an important aspect of the community. Since its opening, this Mast store has offered shelter during storms, a wood stove to play games by, and $0.50 coffee. Photo by Emily Simpson.

Boone history: Mast General Store

3
Former App State guard Adrian Delph drives baseline against Georgia Southern Feb. 10, 2022. Delph averaged 17.7 points per game in his last season for the Mountaineers.

Mountaineer uniforms through the years

4
The new ‘125th Anniversary’ sign sits on top of the App State welcome sign Jan. 15, 2024. App State announced class operations would go online after 3 p.m. on Jan. 16 and would be fully online on the 17th as well.

How App State responds to winter weather storms

5
The Kill-Chill facility opening in Boone will be built on two acres of county-owned land off Landfill Road, near the Watauga County Recycling Center.

‘It’s a true need’: Local farm, Watauga County collaborate on Boone slaughter facility

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Space thriller ‘I.S.S.’ rockets into nowhere

Space thriller ‘I.S.S.’ rockets into nowhere

February 2, 2024

App State football coaching changes for 2024 season

App State football coaching changes for 2024 season

February 2, 2024

Decarbonizing the built environment with Phius

Decarbonizing the built environment with Phius

February 1, 2024

Mountaineers women’s basketball loses third straight to Marshall

Mountaineers women’s basketball loses third straight to Marshall

February 1, 2024

Hijabi Hot Takes: Take boycotting seriously

Hijabi Hot Takes: Take boycotting seriously

January 31, 2024

How App State responds to winter weather storms

How App State responds to winter weather storms

January 31, 2024

Space thriller ‘I.S.S.’ rockets into nowhere

Pruett Norris, Multimedia Editor
February 2, 2024
Space+thriller+%E2%80%98I.S.S.%E2%80%99+rockets+into+nowhere
Kaitlyn Close

It’s an interesting moment for “I.S.S.” to come out, considering the recent announcement from the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists that the Doomsday Clock is ticking at 90 seconds to midnight.

The Bulletin is composed of atomic scientists tasked with determining how close the end of the world might be in the form of a clock-shaped metaphor. In their January press release, factors influencing the minute number of minutes the Clock has until striking an apocalyptic midnight included A.I., warfare and the ongoing nuclear struggle between the United States of America and the Russian Federation.

In “I.S.S.,” midnight is struck. The film is set aboard the International Space Station as six spacefarers –– three American astronauts and three Russian cosmonauts –– enjoy professional camaraderie as scientists and colleagues. The sextet is determined to transcend any tensions that may exist between their two nations on Earth: discussing politics is banned, learning both languages is encouraged and research spaces are shared. Unfortunately, the bond of the I.S.S. band is tested after the crew observes nuclear warfare erupting on the planet below.

As the surface of the Blue Planet turns fiery red, both teams of crew members receive their orders: take control of the I.S.S. by any means necessary.

It’s a great setup and features great set-dressing. The space station is decked out with all the nobs, buttons and flashing lights one would expect. Zero-gravity is employed in interesting ways. There are many fun facts about life in space –– did you know that astronauts float in their sleep unless they zip themselves into a secure sleeping bag?

However, even if “I.S.S.” shoots for the moon, it doesn’t land anywhere near a star-making performance by any of the six performers. 

“West Side Story” Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose headlines the film, joining actors like “Game of Thrones” alum Pilou Asbæk and multi-laureate television and film star Chris Messina. Unfortunately, DeBose brings little of the fierce energy she has previously exhibited to “I.S.S.” Her character functions as the audience stand-in, new to the space station and thus subjected to becoming the exposition engine. DeBose predominantly comes across as confused.

The other actors aren’t much better. John Gallagher Jr.’s performance as a morally-gray American astronaut is more annoying than aerobic, though it would be a stretch to imagine him as a legitimate threat to the Russian side of the conflict. Masha Mashkova, Costa Ronin and Asbæk are devoid of chemistry themselves as the cosmonaut team, but not as bad as the supposed romance between Mashkova and Messina’s characters.

Part of the problem is the script. Even if the performances were superstar supernovas rather than charisma blackholes, the script fails to take off after its explosive premise, burning up in the atmosphere of its confined setting. The film is advertised as a thriller, yet there are few thrills to be found aboard the I.S.S.

If audiences are looking for an outer space adventure, “I.S.S.” is the last frontier they should be looking at. NASA’s Twitter feed is more entertaining.

Rating: 2/5 Yosefs

Kaitlyn Close
Sandworms, civil war and sci-fi spectacle: 2024 spring movie preview
Sandworms, civil war and sci-fi spectacle: 2024 spring movie preview
COLUMN: Pruett’s 10 favorite movies of 2023
COLUMN: Pruett’s 10 favorite movies of 2023
The magnificent melodrama of ‘May December’
The magnificent melodrama of ‘May December’
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$865
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Pruett Norris, Multimedia Editor
Pruett Norris (he/him) is a senior double majoring in English with a concentration in Film Studies and Electronic Media/Broadcasting. This is his second year with the Appalachian, and his first as Multimedia Editor. His favorite movie is “Before Sunrise” but he’d love to hear about yours.
Kaitlyn Close, Graphics Editor
Kaitlyn Close (she/her) is a senior Graphic Design major and Digital Marketing minor. This is her second year with The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$865
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *