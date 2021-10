Boone has seen a rise in student-made bands over the past year, creating a new market for local house shows. On Oct.16, Draba hosted one such event — Boonechella — held at local restaurant and bar Ransom. Boonechella featured 16 bands over 10 hours, including Full Metal Sweater, Scarecrow Society, One Arm Jefferson, Jacoozy, Motel Pink, Charm, The Coyotes, Cherry Etiquette, Caffeine Daydream, Ovary-Z, Joseph Gallo, Rugg, Elora Dash, Cloutchaser, Bongfoot, and The Dune Sea.