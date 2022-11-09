2022 Election: Federal unofficial results

All reported numbers will be from the North Carolina State Board of Elections or Watauga County Board of Elections. The Appalachian will not call winners of a race unless there is a statistical certainty that a candidate will win.

In order for election results to become official, election officials must “ensure every eligible ballot is counted” by auditing and certifying results, according to NCSBE. The county board will certify local contest results Nov. 18, and all other contests will be certified Nov. 29.

This information was last updated Nov. 9 at 12:52 a.m. All precincts are reported.

U.S. Senate projected winner: Ted Budd

The Associated Press has called the North Carolina race for U.S. Senate. Republican Ted Budd is projected to win the North Carolina Senate seat, projected to beat Democrat Cheri Beasley.



Budd previously served in the U.S. House as North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District representative from 2016-20. Before politics, Budd worked as an investment analyst and gun store owner.

Budd aims to “work for everyday families, not the elite or political insiders” and to “fight to restore the conservative, constitutional values that make this country great,” according to his website.

Budd advocates for cutting taxes, border control, the Second Amendment, empowering parental roles in education, limiting “political censorship” and more according to his website.

U.S. House of Representatives District 5 projected winner: Virginia Foxx

Virginia Foxx is the projected winner for the U.S. House of Representatives District 5, beating Kyle Parrish with all precincts reported.

Foxx is currently a Congress member and Republican leader of the House Committee on Education and Labor. She previously served as Secretary of the House Republican Conference from 2013-16.

Foxx’s policies are an “all of the above” energy policy; enforcing immigration laws, patient-centered healthcare and lowering taxes.

Foxx has held the House position since 2005 and ran for re-election in the 5th District seat.