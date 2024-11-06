2024 Election: State unofficial results

The county boards of elections will certify election results on Nov. 15. During this period, they verify provisional ballots and count absentee ballots, which could sway results in an election. Countywide tabulated results are unofficial until they are certified.

With information from all county boards of elections, the NCSBE will certify election results on Nov. 26.

North Carolina Governor projected winner: Josh Stein

Democrat Josh Stein is projected to defeat Republican Mark Robinson in the race for North Carolina Governor. The seat was previously held by Democrat Roy Cooper for eight years.

Stein is projected to win the race with 99.59% of precincts reporting.

Stein is from Chapel Hill and currently serves as attorney general in North Carolina.

“We chose hope over hate. Competence over chaos. Decency over division. That’s who we are as North Carolinians, and I’m so honored you’ve elected me to be your next governor,” Stein said as he accepted his nomination as governor.

N.C. Attorney General projected winner: Jeff Jackson

Democrat Jeff Jackson is projected to win the North Carolina attorney general’s race against Republican Dan Bishop.

Jackson is projected to win the race with 99.59% of precincts reporting.

Jackson currently serves as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives in North Carolina’s 14th District.

N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture projected winner: Steve Troxler

Incumbent Republican Steve Troxler is projected to defeat Democrat Sarah Taber for North Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture.

Troxler is projected to win the race with 99.59% of precincts reporting.

Troxler is from Browns Summit and has served as agriculture commissioner since 2005.

N.C. Commissioner of Insurance projected winner: Mike Causey

Incumbent Republican Mike Causey is projected to defeat Democrat Natasha Marcus for North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance.

Causey is projected to win with 99.59% of precincts reporting.

Causey is from Guilford County and has served as insurance commissioner since 2017.

N.C. Commissioner of Labor projected winner: Luke Farley

Republican Luke Farley is projected to defeat Democrat Braxton Winston II in the North Carolina Commissioner of Labor race.

Farley is projected to win with 99.59% of precincts reporting.

Farley is a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill and Wake Forest University School of Law. He is a workplace safety attorney in Raleigh.

N.C. Secretary of State projected winner: Elaine Marshall

Democrat Elaine Marshall is projected to defeat Republican Chad Brown for North Carolina Secretary of State.

Marshall has held the seat for 27 years and was the first woman elected to a statewide executive branch office in North Carolina.

Marshall is projected to win the race with 99.59% of precincts reporting.

The secretary of state is in charge of authenticating documents and bettering the efficacy of the economy.

N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction projected winner: Maurice “Mo” Green

Democrat Maurice “Mo” Green is projected to defeat Republican Michele Morrow for North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction. Green has served as superintendent of Guilford County schools for over seven years.

Green is projected to win the race with 99.59% of precincts reporting.

The superintendent of public instruction directly supervises and advises the state Department of Public Instruction, which implements rules and regulations for K-12 public schools.

N.C. Treasurer projected winner: Brad Briner

Republican Brad Briner is the projected winner for North Carolina Treasurer. The position is currently held by Dale Folwell.

Briner is projected to win the race against Democrat Wesley Harris with 99.59% of precincts reporting.

Briner is from Chapel Hill and serves on the Board of Trustees for UNC-Chapel Hill.

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 14 projected winner: Valerie Zachary

Republican Valerie Zachary is projected to defeat Democrat Ed Eldred for Seat 14 on the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

Zachary is projected to win the race with 99.59% of precincts reporting.

Zachary has served on the North Carolina Court of Appeals since 2016. This term will be her second as a Court of Appeals judge. Prior to her current position, she had 26 years of practice in law at Zachary Law Offices in Yadkinville.

The North Carolina Court of Appeals is a judicial body that determines if trials are in compliance with law proceedings. There are 15 seats that rotate in groups of three throughout the state to review trials operated by lower North Carolina courts.

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 15 projected winner: Chris Freeman

Republican Chris Freeman is projected to defeat Democrat Martin Moore in the race for Seat 15 in the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

Freeman is projected to win the race with 99.59% of precincts reporting.

Freeman previously served as a district court judge for three terms.

The North Carolina Court of Appeals sees the majority of appealed cases from district and superior courts in North Carolina.

N.C. State Senate District 47 projected winner: Ralph Hise

Incumbent Republican Ralph Hise is projected to win the North Carolina Senate race in District 47.

Hise is projected to defeat Democrat Frank Patton Hughes III with 99.59% of precincts reporting.

Hise is currently the deputy president pro tempore of the North Carolina Senate. He will enter his seventh term as senator next year. He is a statistician with the Health Policy initiative at UNC-Asheville and lives in Spruce Pine.

N.C. House of Representatives District 93 projected winner: Ray Pickett

Republican Ray Pickett is the projected winner for District 93 of the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Pickett is projected to win the race against Democrat Ben Massey with 99.59% of precincts reporting.

Pickett is a resident of Blowing Rock and has served in the position since 2021.

N.C. Lieutenant Governor, N.C. Auditor, N.C. Supreme Court Seat 6, N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 12

The races for North Carolina Lieutenant Governor, North Carolina Auditor, North Carolina Supreme Court Seat 6 and North Carolina Court of Appeals Seat 12 are too close to call as of Nov. 6 at 12:48 a.m.

The Appalachian will provide updated projections as votes continue to be tallied in North Carolina.