The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Men’s basketball head coach Dustin Kerns calls out to his team in a game versus Georgia State Feb. 12, 2022.

Dustin Kerns adds to his App State legacy

2
The exterior of the recycling facility center will ideally be scrapped in place for the USDA-inspected cattle slaughter plant.

‘It’s a true need’: Local farm, Watauga County collaborate on Boone slaughter facility

3
Running back Nate Noel stiff-arms a defender against UNC Sept.3, 2022

BREAKING: Nate Noel enters transfer portal

4
Junior running back Anderson Castle breaks through a tackle against James Madison Nov. 18, 2023.

Just keep digging: App State’s 2023 football season review

5
Former App State quarterback Armanti Edwards shakes hands with Director of Athletics Doug Gillin during Edwards jersey retirement ceremony Nov. 25, 2023.

Armanti Edwards elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
OPINION: Seasonal depression sucks – here’s how to cope

OPINION: Seasonal depression sucks – here’s how to cope

January 16, 2024

COLUMN: Pruett’s 10 favorite movies of 2023

COLUMN: Pruett’s 10 favorite movies of 2023

January 16, 2024

How Emily Carver brings success to App State women’s basketball

How Emily Carver brings success to App State women’s basketball

January 16, 2024

A tribute to aged creativity: Modern stories in a matured format

A tribute to aged creativity: Modern stories in a matured format

January 15, 2024

‘It’s a true need’: Local farm, Watauga County collaborate on Boone slaughter facility

‘It’s a true need’: Local farm, Watauga County collaborate on Boone slaughter facility

January 15, 2024

Leah’s Lens: Opinion journalism takes the cake

Leah’s Lens: Opinion journalism takes the cake

January 15, 2024

A tribute to aged creativity: Modern stories in a matured format

Siri Patterson, News Editor
January 15, 2024
A+tribute+to+aged+creativity%3A+Modern+stories+in+a+matured+format
Chloe Pound

Ninety years ago, the reporters and editors of The Appalachian did things a little differently. They printed ads promoting cigarette brands. They published marriage announcements for students and local couples. They subscribed readers through a small box printed in the corner, asking them to pledge their support to the paper’s success. 

These changes may not be drastic, but compiled together in the form of The Appalachian’s first printed newspaper in 1934, there is a stark difference compared to the latest paper. 

Now, nine decades later, it is time to revisit some of these practices in an homage to the creators and founders of The Appalachian and the work they put into the foundation of a lasting newspaper. 

In many of the early papers, small segments usually printed on the third page featured the voices of App State alumni, sharing their memories, experiences and inside jokes. 

In reverence to these early writers, the current App State alumni featured in this story share their take on a modern version of these segments. 

Alumni Puzzlers 

One of the segments created and printed in the early 1930s was titled “Alumni Puzzlers.” 

It was a quarter-page blurb in which alumni shared their experiences through questions posed to fellow alumni and current students. 

In The Appalachian’s third paper, published Nov. 9, 1934, an alumnus asked, “Why did someone blow smoke through the keyhole into Mr. Downum’s room?” 

The questions went unanswered, an open-ended mystery for other knowing alumni to share in and students of 1934 to speculate on who was blowing smoke. 

In this modern-day take on “Alumni Puzzlers,” questions posed by current App State alumni will be answered

Richard Fulton, an alumnus from the class of 2006, wrote in an email, “What was the original name of the Schaefer Center that was often spelled wrong on marketing materials by leaving out the ‘H’ (accidentally and/or intentionally)?” 

Fulton, a former member of APPS, said members of it sneakily renamed the Farthing Auditorium, now known as the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts, to the farting auditorium in some promotional materials. While it was mostly an inside joke among APPS members, Fulton said anyone who looked closely at the flyers or posters advertising artists performing on campus might spot the farting auditorium. 

Elizabeth Munn-Lively, a 2004 graduate, asked whose recorded voice used to be played before each App State football game. 

Munn-Lively said a recording of Sean Connery from the 1996 film, “The Rock,” was used to tell football attendees, “Welcome to the rock.” 

Debra Anderson, a 2015 graduate, asked students and alumni, “What kind of car was it that drove into the duck pond?” 

Debra Anderson said in 2012 a Mustang was pulled from the murky waters of the duck pond. 

Her husband, Chris Anderson, asked “What was stolen after the Georgia Southern home game in 2015?”

Chris Anderson said he had already graduated from App State when this happened, but he distinctly remembers finding out when someone stole an ambulance from Kidd Brewer Stadium. It was later discovered at the Cottages of Boone, Chris Anderson said. 

Do You Remember When…

Another segment the early 1930’s writers of The Appalachian created was titled, “Do You Remember When…” 

In this segment, memories and experiences of App State Alumni were shared in a quick format with limited details. Some responses were specific, alluding to events that only a select number of alumni would know. Others were broader, expressing changes in the general atmosphere of Boone and App State since it opened. 

In a paper from Dec. 7, 1934, an alumnus featured in the segment asked who remembered, “When Allen Laxton’s brass-plated chariot was the joy wagon of campus?”

Current alumni featured in this story shared some of their favorite memories from their time at App State through the “Do you remember when” format. 

Fulton said he remembers when John Mayer came to App State to perform at Legends. 

“People were like, ‘Hey did you hear about this guy,’” Fulton said. “And then, probably by the end of that year, we had booked him to come play at Legends and then three months later, he was huge.”

Megan Murphy, a 2002 alumnus, said she is also nostalgic about old Boone eateries and remembers when Sollecito’s was the place to go when craving a good slice of pizza. 

She said she and her mother often chose Sollecito’s when deciding on where they wanted to eat out. 

Munn-Lively and Fulton both said they remembered when Boone was struck with a spontaneous snowstorm in April and they were both very unprepared. 

“We didn’t have cell phones with, you know, weather alerts. I mean it was just, ‘Oh crap, it’s snowing,’” Fulton said. 

He said he was wearing shorts when he went to class in the morning because the weather was fair. However, after a few classes, Fulton walked outside to discover several inches of snow on the ground and classes being canceled by the university. 

“I mean I had sent all of my winter clothes home I mean it was April, I mean, it was after Easter, all the flowers were blooming,” Munn-Lively said. 

Quotes and Comments 

In the original printed papers of The Appalachian, writers would compile a list of quotes from other publications, notable figures and local voices for a segment titled, “Quotes and Comments.” 

In a paper published Dec. 21, 1934, one quote printed in this section read, “We need to find out what we want to do and then do it, not with a ‘wavering purpose,’ but with a set determination to succeed.”

For this rendition of “Quotes and Comments,” the current alumni featured in this story  shared quotes they heard as students, quotes that have impacted their lives and general comments from themselves they want current App State students to hear. 

Fulton said one quote that stuck with him was from a writing class he took freshman year by Thomas Wolfe, who said, “You will never go home again.” 

Fulton said he was instructed to write an essay based on this quote and it was a profound experience to realize that leaving home to come to App State had shaped him into a different person. 

“It was much bigger than just like, ‘Oh I don’t have a curfew now or I have different stories to tell,’” Fulton said. “It was like more of a feeling, like, ‘Oh, this is not my home anymore.’”

On a more comedic note, Fulton said he remembers chanting, “You don’t have no Subway,” at a football game against Western Carolina in 2013. 

“They didn’t have a lot of restaurants there, like four restaurants in the whole town,” Fulton said. “And one of them was Subway, and the Subway had just burned down that week and the whole stadium chanted.” 

Murphy said she still remembers going to say goodbye to her favorite professor after she took her last class with him and he said, “I am so glad I got to have you in my class.”

Board of Trustees discusses economic impact study, university accomplishments
Board of Trustees discusses economic impact study, university accomplishments
SGA voices support for climate action, victims of sexual misconduct
SGA voices support for climate action, victims of sexual misconduct
Housing trust project helps make housing in community more affordable
Housing trust project helps make housing in community more affordable
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$755
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Siri Patterson, News Editor
Siri Patterson (she/her/hers) is a junior journalism major with a minor in political science. This is her second year writing for The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$755
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *