The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
The front face of the Tesla Cop Car charging in the River St. Parking deck. Oct 4, 2023.

App State PD says farewell to gas-powered vehicles

2
JMU hosts College GameDay for the second time in the programs history on Nov. 18, 2023, the fist happening in the fall of 2015.

PHOTO GALLERY: Mountaineers take down JMU and GameDay

3
Graduate student forward Donovan Gregory brings the ball up the court against Carlow Dec. 7, 2022. App State welcomes Auburn Sunday for the first power-five matchup in Boone since 2000.

Men’s basketball prepares for biggest home game in 23 years

4
Predictions for the 2023 Game Awards

Predictions for the 2023 Game Awards

5
OPINION: Art students deserve better

OPINION: Art students deserve better

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Housing trust project helps make housing in community more affordable

Housing trust project helps make housing in community more affordable

December 6, 2023

Mountaineers dominate with 111-35 victory over Central Penn

Mountaineers dominate with 111-35 victory over Central Penn

December 6, 2023

Career days help push Mountaineers past Cougars

Career days help push Mountaineers past Cougars

December 6, 2023

Playlist of the week: Winter is coming

Playlist of the week: Winter is coming

December 5, 2023

Takeaways from Mountaineers upset thriller over Tigers

Takeaways from Mountaineers upset thriller over Tigers

December 5, 2023

OPINION: Seasonal showdown: Pumpkin vs. peppermint

OPINION: Seasonal showdown: Pumpkin vs. peppermint

December 5, 2023

Housing trust project helps make housing in community more affordable

Sierra Fridinger, Reporter
December 6, 2023
Housing+trust+project+helps+make+housing+in+community+more+affordable

A new nonprofit organization in the Watauga County community is working on increasing the amount of available affordable housing for both students and community members.

The Watauga Community Housing Trust is a nonprofit organization run by 15-20 local volunteers around the community to develop and manage permanent, safe and affordable housing to promote financial wellbeing and economic security for low-moderate income community members.

Ben Loomis, Board President of the housing trust, said their plan is to fundraise enough money to purchase land and do renovations. Then they will sell the houses to individuals while the WCHT still has ownership. By only paying for the structure, the houses will be more affordable for potential tenants.

What our strategy was from the beginning in choosing the housing trust is picking some form of affordable housing that we can work on and that we also didn’t need to wait on new legislation or a large federal grant or anything outside of the community,” Loomis said. “A housing trust is something that we as citizens were able to just sit down and start working on.”

Loomis has been a part of this project for the past two years. He said his goal is for this project to outlast him and to have members of the community keep buying houses and renovating them, providing affordable housing for the community like what the Durham Community Land Trustees have done.

The WCHT has partnered with local organization Junaluska Heritage Association. The JHA is a community organization formed to preserve cultural heritage and help with growth in their community. Junaluska is the only remaining African American community in Watauga County. The Junaluska Heritage Association works to preserve the history of Junaluska and to include it in the surrounding communities, according to the website.

“The JHA has also promised to work to find a potential buyer for the house in the Junaluska neighborhood,” said Susan Keefe, secretary for the JHA and professor emerita for the Department of Anthropology at App State.

Roberta Jackson is a facilitator for the JHA. She said the Junaluska Heritage Association was approached concerning the interest in participating with the Housing Trust to purchase and restore a house in the Junaluska Community.

“We were more than happy to help. There is a shortage of housing in our community and this sounds like a good project to aid people in obtaining affordable homes,” Jackson said.

The JHA partnered with the WCHT to help with their purchase and renovation of the house in the Junaluska neighborhood, and in their application for a grant from the Western North Carolina Episcopal Diocese.

Members of the JHA have volunteered to work with the work teams to renovate the house.

During the process of forming the WCHT, some of the board members reached out and met with other North Carolina housing trusts to learn more about the start-up process, including the DCLT.

According to the Durham Community Land Trust website, the organization was established in 1987 and founded by a group of neighbors concerned about houses left empty to decay, causing an increase in crime rates and absentee landlords. “The neighbors then came together to save the neighborhood.”

Over 30 years later, DCLT self-manages 198 permanently affordable homes in eight different neighborhoods in and around Durham. The organization has expanded their focus to include all of the city of Durham.

Loomis said one of the local contractors they connected with to help with this housing trust project and to help with the construction part of it is Rob Howard, who is a lecturer in the Department of Sustainable Technology and the Built Environment at App State, which is how he got involved with WCHT. Along with being the contractor for WCHT, Howard is also on the board for the organization.

Howard said he has a background in affordable housing which made him want to get involved in this project and go to some of the housing forums that were held at App State last year. 

He was a part of Habitat for Humanity for 15 years, worked for Catawba Valley Habitat for Humanity for 10 years and worked as a sustainable building specialist for Habitat International for five years.

In the winter of 2021, local community members who were a part of housing advocacy came together to pursue a housing trust and formed the WCHT, according to the website.

In the spring and summer of 2021, the board connected with other North Carolina housing trusts to research the process and worked with Watauga County to adopt a nonprofit 501(c)3. 

In the fall of 2022, the working teams for the WCHT developed their budgets, goals and outreach plans. Then they hosted their first public meeting to share their progress. 

The WCHT launched their website in the winter of 2023 and opened membership to the community. They also started having presentations to share their ideas with the community and to invite other collaborators.

Over the past few months, the WCHT had its first fundraiser to raise money for the First Home Fund. They raised over $50,000 to purchase their first house in the Junaluska community of Boone. They are now seeking help to repair the house and prepare it for affordable resale using The Housing Trust Model, according to the website.

Howard said they are at the stage of demolition where they are stripping it back to the framing to do a complete “gut rehab” of this house, and hoping to have it completed by spring of next year.

App State faculty react and adapt to the AI revolution
App State faculty react and adapt to the AI revolution
The Office of International Education and Development is located in room 321 in Plemmons Student Union. The office helps students with the studying abroad application process.
Student guide to studying abroad
Ask a Mountaineer aims to connect students to alumni
Ask a Mountaineer aims to connect students to alumni
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$730
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in News
App State faculty react and adapt to the AI revolution
App State faculty react and adapt to the AI revolution
The Office of International Education and Development is located in room 321 in Plemmons Student Union. The office helps students with the studying abroad application process.
Student guide to studying abroad
Ask a Mountaineer aims to connect students to alumni
Ask a Mountaineer aims to connect students to alumni
The front face of the Tesla Cop Car charging in the River St. Parking deck. Oct 4, 2023.
App State PD says farewell to gas-powered vehicles
Senior Nathan Asher was the main coordinator of the Transgender Day of Remembrance candlelight vigil. Asher and other speakers read off the names of some of the transgender people we have lost this year to violence and transphobia.
Memorial held for Transgender Day of Remembrance
The Global Perspective panel was hosted during International Week and offered international perspectives from the speakers. Some questions the panelists were asked related to motivations to studying in the U.S., similarities and differences between the U.S. and the panelists home countries, aspects of American culture the students would like to incorporate into their culture, first impressions and their plans after college. Speaking on the far left side is Preet Patel from India. Pictured from left to right are Patel, Kaz van Groningen from the Netherlands, Firzana Syazania from Indonesia, Paul Wetzel from Germany, and David Castillo Navarro from Spain.
Panel of international students offer their global perspectives
About the Contributor
Sierra Fridinger, Reporter
Sierra Fridinger (she/her/hers) is a freshman public relations major with a minor in digital marketing from Greensboro, NC. This is her first year writing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$730
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *