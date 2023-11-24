Ask+a+Mountaineer+aims+to+connect+students+to+alumni

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State’s first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.

From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey

Players, coaches and scouts meet in between drills at App States 2023 Football Pro Day inside the Sofield Family Practice Center March 30, 2023.

App State alum contributes donation towards athletics fund

As the rally attendees marched, they held handmade signs high above their heads and waved flags. The march started at the Jones House Cultural Center, ended at Sanford Mall and lasted around 15 minutes.

Boone community members organize rally, march for Palestine

The front face of the Tesla Cop Car charging in the River St. Parking deck. Oct 4, 2023.

App State PD says farewell to gas-powered vehicles

KaRon White went from being a three-star recruit at Sparkman High School in Harvest, Alabama to defensive lineman for Appalachian State. This season he has taken on the role as coach. Oct. 4, 2023.

Player to coach: The ongoing story of KaRon White

November 23, 2023

November 23, 2023

November 22, 2023

November 22, 2023

November 22, 2023

November 21, 2023

Lorelei Roberts, Reporter
November 23, 2023
The process and transition from college to the workforce can raise questions about applying for jobs and having a good resume. Ask a Mountaineer is a website, launched in August 2023, for students and alumni to ask questions to other alumni about their networking and career development.

“We wanted to find a way that we could help support students as they are going out into the workforce,” said Savannah Stanbery, assistant director of alumni affairs. 

Students can ask alumni questions about things such as career development, feedback on a career field and switching majors.

“We wanted to engage our alumni and their wealth of knowledge,” Stanbery said.

Alumni can also ask questions and get answers from other alumni about changing careers, networking in a new city and reviewing resumes. 

“It’s enjoyable as an alumni to be able to give back to students who are looking to find out more information and help them,” said Berry Witek, an alumnus who answers questions for Ask a Mountaineer. 

When asking a Mountaineer, there is a form to fill out that helps artificial intelligence match the student with an alumni that is best geared to answer the question. The AI will take into account what the question is asking and the major of the student.

“I think connecting with alumni across the country is a great networking tool when finding a job,” said Nick Siringo, president of the Appalachian Student Ambassadors. 

This resource is not just asking a question and getting a single answer. One can receive multiple answers from different alumni. The alumni can stay connected for follow-up questions or even a mentorship with the process. 

“I asked a broad question about looking for careers and jobs post-graduation and within days I had four responses from different alumni across the country with my major that gave me tips of their own,” Siringo said. “There were other alumni in different careers that responded who were also adequately able to answer my question.”

Ask a Mountaineer is a resource used by students and alumni to get guidance and help with the next steps in their careers.

 “Mountaineers are always eager to help fellow Mountaineers,” Stanbery said.

About the Contributor
Lorelei Roberts, Reporter
Hi, I’m Lorelei (the poem is better than Gilmore Girls). I’m a transfer junior from Richlands, NC studying Digital Journalism and minoring in creative engagement and social change. My cat Thibault is my pride and joy!
