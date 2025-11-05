Adrian Tait projected to win seat on Boone Town Council

Adrian Tait is projected to win a seat for the Boone Town Council Tuesday night with 28.6% of the votes, according to unofficial election results.

Tait has not previously served on the council but has experience running for office. He ran for a council seat in 2021 but dropped out before Election Day for familial reasons.

Tait graduated from App State with a master’s degree in Building Science and Green Building in 2007. He had previously earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from Pennsylvania Western University-Clarion.

Tait is currently a project manager at Alair Homes High Country in Blowing Rock. Alair is North America’s largest custom home building network, and its branch in the High Country has built projects across Watauga County, including in Firethorn, Todd and Chestnut Hill.

Tait first became involved in local politics in 2010 when he joined the High Country Workforce Development Board. He was later appointed as the organization’s executive director and served in that role until 2016.