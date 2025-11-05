The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Adrian Tait projected to win seat on Boone Town Council

Colin Wishneski, Senior News Reporter
November 4, 2025
Chloe Pound

Adrian Tait is projected to win a seat for the Boone Town Council Tuesday night with 28.6% of the votes, according to unofficial election results.

Tait has not previously served on the council but has experience running for office. He ran for a council seat in 2021 but dropped out before Election Day for familial reasons.

Tait graduated from App State with a master’s degree in Building Science and Green Building in 2007. He had previously earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from Pennsylvania Western University-Clarion.

Tait is currently a project manager at Alair Homes High Country in Blowing Rock. Alair is North America’s largest custom home building network, and its branch in the High Country has built projects across Watauga County, including in Firethorn, Todd and Chestnut Hill.

Tait first became involved in local politics in 2010 when he joined the High Country Workforce Development Board. He was later appointed as the organization’s executive director and served in that role until 2016.

Inspired by his work in community development, many of Tait’s priorities center around housing and infrastructure. Tait campaigned around revitalizing the downtown core, implementing the Boone Next Comprehensive Plan and providing affordable housing. Tait also emphasized tackling the climate crisis in his campaign by advocating for sustainable practices.

About the Contributors
Colin Wishneski
Colin Wishneski, Senior News Reporter
Colin Wishneski (he/him) is a freshman history major. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
Chloe Pound
Chloe Pound, Visual Managing Editor
Chloe Pound (she/her) is a senior majoring in Graphic Communications Management with a minor in Marketing from Huntersville, NC. This is her third year with the Appalachian.
