Meet the candidate: Adrian Tait

Colin Wishneski, Senior News Reporter
November 3, 2025
Courtesy of Adrian Tait

Adrian Tait, an architect and housing planner, is running for Boone Town Council. He ran for a council seat in 2021 but dropped out before Election Day.

Tait has experience in community development and construction management. He was the director of the High Country Workforce Development Board for four years and has 18 years of experience in the construction industry.

Tait designed many of the buildings in Weekapaug Grove, a sustainable housing community in Boone. The community’s name is a reference to the Phish song “Weekapaug Groove” and is the first “green” subdivision of its kind in Boone. The community incorporates permaculture, solar energy, walkability and other sustainable living practices.

Because of his work in community development, many of Tait’s priorities center around housing and infrastructure. Tait plans to revitalize the downtown core, implement the Boone Next Comprehensive Plan and provide affordable housing. Tait also intends to tackle the climate crisis while in office by advocating for sustainable practices.

Tait’s campaign did not reply to The Appalachian’s request for a comment. Readers can learn more about Tait from the 2025 municipal elections meet the candidates article published by The Appalachian.

The early voting period for municipal elections began Oct. 16 and is ongoing. Election day is Nov. 4. Voters can view their sample ballot and voting location through North Carolina Voter Search.

