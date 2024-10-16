Categories:

This Appalachian Life: After Helene: Morganton

Living in the oldest mountain range in the world, it’s easy to feel as if living in Appalachia is to live in an entirely different world than everyone else. The paradox is that this is both fiction and reality. The people of Appalachia live the same experiences of everyone else on the planet, and yet they also tread down paths that only exist here, literally and metaphorically. “This Appalachian Life” aims to examine that paradox, looking deeper into the people, ideas and stories born from the region and the ones that find themselves stumbling upon it.
Sully Styles and Trenton Rose
October 15, 2024
This Appalachian Life: After Helene: Morganton
Gabe Plitt and Sully Styles

In this episode, we return to our hometown of Morganton in the days following the arrival of Hurricane Helene. Then, we play a conversation we had while attending FARM Cafe, about what the state of affairs are here in Boone, across the state of North Carolina, and what it may take to rebuild. 

 

Here is a link to a collection of resources provided by App State for students, though many are available to the wider community as well. These services include financial help, housing help, counseling services and many others. 

 

Check out FARM Cafe here, and if you have the means, consider making a financial donation as they continue to feed all people, regardless of means, as they have done for the past 12 years. 

 

Below are various links providing ways that you can help WNC recover:

 

 

Thank you so much for listening, we hope everyone is safe and recovering as smoothly as possible. Sometimes all we can do to help is share our stories and hope they help others heal, help ourselves heal, and help garner empathy from communities outside of our own. If that sounds like something you’d be interested in helping us do, please let us know.

Hosted by: Sully Styles and Trenton Rose

Produced by: Sully Styles and Trenton Rose

