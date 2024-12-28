The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Aguilar enters the transfer portal

Clay Durban, Sports Editor240 Views
December 28, 2024
Ava Anzalone
Quarterback Joey Aguilar prepares to catch a snap from his teammate at the start of a play against ETSU on Aug. 31.

Senior quarterback Joey Aguilar has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Instagram Tuesday.

“Thank you to my coaches for believing in me and giving me a chance to play at this level,” Aguilar wrote. “To my teammates and community I can’t thank you enough for taking me as of your own! Make me feel like home and supporting me. The memories we have made will last a lifetime time and you will always be family.”

Aguilar had a record-breaking 2023 season where he claimed the single-season school records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, total offense, 200-yard passing games, attempts and completions, while leading the Mountaineers to the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game and a win in the Cure Bowl in the process.

As a result, he was named the Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year and won Cure Bowl MVP.

Aguilar accounted for 6,760 passing yards and 56 touchdowns during his time in Boone.

