AMB Premier Adult Soccer League kicks off March 14, registration deadline March 3

The 11th season of Appalachian Mountain Brewery Premier Adult Soccer League, Boone’s biggest annual soccer league, is currently in the registration period, with play set to kick off on March 14. The deadline to register is March 3.

Rick Suyao, the executive director of High Country Soccer, says the adult soccer league has grown significantly since its inception 12 years ago.

“What had been around 100 players is now rising past 300 players consisting of 25-30 teams,” Suyao said. “The nice thing about our growth is that we now have enough teams to split into three separate divisions, which ultimately makes for more competitive games.”

The league runs from March 14 through early May. It consists of three co-ed divisions. The Gold Division consists of highly competitive and former collegiate players. The Silver Division consists mostly of 20- and 30-year-olds, college-age players, and a few women. The final division is the Bronze Division, which consists of people 35 years old and older, recreational players, and women of all ages.

Every team consists of seven to 10 players and matches are seven versus seven on half of a regulation soccer field. Each team will play at least 8 games, with playoffs formatted based off the number of teams in the league.

Registration costs $55 per player and must be paid before you’re allowed to play. There is also a strict late registration fee of $75. People interested in signing up or wanting more information can visit the HCSA website at https://www.hcsoccer.com/.