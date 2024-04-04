App at a glance: April 3-9

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Katelin Potter, Reporter
April 4, 2024

Wednesday, April 3

Sustain Yosef Trivia Night 

Test your knowledge of sustainability at App State and beyond with the Office of Sustainability in room 169 of the Plemmons Student Union. Play for a chance to win prizes on this trivia night from 6-8 p.m.

 

Thursday, April 4

The Jordans Artist Talk & Workshop 

Come talk and workshop with artist, Hailey Jordan, and learn more about her current exhibition, “The Jordans,” in the Looking Glass Gallery of the PSU. Jordan will be available to talk and workshop from 5-6:30 p.m.

 

“Healing the Wounds of Violence in Burundi” with Janvier Manirakiza and Barry Thomas

Learn Burundi’s history of violence and the stories of the people who lived through it as Janvier Manirakiza and Barry Thomas host a lecture in room 114 of Belk Library. This informational event is free to the public and will be from 6-8 p.m.

 

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

Strap on your heels and participate in this mile long fundraiser for Oasis. This fundraiser is to support survivors of abuse and sexual violence and the walk starts on Sanford Mall and laps around campus. Heels are not required but encouraged and the walk will be open for anyone to join from 1-5 p.m.

 

Friday, April 5

Ice Cream for Spring 

Enjoy free ice cream while you unwind, socialize and hang out with Gus, the counseling center dog at Howards Knob Patio of the PSU. The Henderson Springs LGBTQ+ Center and the Counseling Center will be out on the patio from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 

Academic Frontiers of AI: Innovations and Impact

The University Libraries will be hosting AI information sessions with speakers from across the field covering topics like using AI to study, making images from text, finding the perfect prompt to input and so much more. Panels last around 30-45 minutes and will go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a break for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. 

 

Saturday, April 6

Softball vs. South Alabama (Eras Night) 

Join the App State Softball Team for their Taylor Swift-themed game against South Alabama at the Sywassink/Lloyd Family Stadium. Students get in for free as the team brings the Eras of Taylor Swift to the field starting at 2 p.m.

 

Monday, April 8

Solar Eclipse of 2024

Step outside and witness this rare solar eclipse. As long as the weather is clear, the area will be able to witness the eclipse with 87% obscurity. Make sure to wear eclipse glasses or don’t look directly at the sun for the safety of your eyes. The peak will likely be around 2-3 p.m. 

