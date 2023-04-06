App at a glance: April 6-12

App+at+a+glance%3A+April+6-12

McNeil Johnston

Briley Turpin , Reporter
April 5, 2023

App at a glance is the Arts and Culture desk’s curation of events and activities for students to attend throughout the week.

Thursday, April 6

 

Talent Jam 

The career development center is hosting a networking event at Booneshine Brewing Company from 5-7 p.m. There will be representatives from the service industry present for students to network with for summer employment opportunities.

 

Friday, April 7

 

No classes: University closed for Good Friday

 

Second Annual Cover Show – $

Legends is hosting a cover show with local bands performing songs from popular artists. Tickets are $5. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. The event is the last live music event that will be held at Legends this semester. 

 

Saturday, April 8

 

An evening of Appalachian Storytelling- $ 

Ray Christian with Sparky & Rhonda Rucker will be at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10.50 for students and children and $22.50 for adults. 

 

Monday, April 10

 

Smoothie Rename and Tasting

Head to Crossroads from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. to help rename the Skippin’ Lunch smoothie. Those who cast a vote for a new smoothie name will receive free samples. The winner of the naming contest will be celebrated. 

 

Technical Theatre Thrift Sale

The Technical Theatre Club is hosting a thrift sale in the Valborg Theatre lobby from noon-5 p.m. All sales made go toward the club. 

 

Tuesday, April 11

 

Taste of Dialogue

Violence against marginalized communities: App State Wellness and Prevention and Community Engaged Leadership are hosting a discussion on identities and how to be an ally for marginalized individuals. The event will be held in Plemmons Student Union room 415 from 5:30-7 p.m. 

 

Psychology Department Trivia Night

The psychology department is having trivia night at Lily’s Snack Bar from 6:30-9 p.m. There will be questions focused on psychology, as well as general trivia. All are welcome. 

 

Wednesday, April 12

 

The Izzy Way

App State Counseling & Psychological Services is hosting an event in the student union room 169 from 4-5 p.m. They will discuss ways in which to live happy healthy lives, with the assistance of their therapy dog, Izzy.

Sushi Chef Jesse Maltby creates a unique sushi roll while streaming live on CoBo’s TikTok account. CoBo is located at 161 Howard St.
Best of Boone 2023: Best of Food
The Schaefer Center lobby before the Saturday screening.
The Banff Mountain Film Festival returns for 26th year
Shining performance from Department of Theatre and Dance
Shining performance from Department of Theatre and Dance
Bill Moretz, owner of Moretz Mountain Orchard and Farms, sells produce to Mallie Billing at the Watauga County Farmers Market on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Roots run deep at local farmers market’s 50th anniversary