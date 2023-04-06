App at a glance: April 6-12

App at a glance is the Arts and Culture desk’s curation of events and activities for students to attend throughout the week.

Thursday, April 6

Talent Jam

The career development center is hosting a networking event at Booneshine Brewing Company from 5-7 p.m. There will be representatives from the service industry present for students to network with for summer employment opportunities.

Friday, April 7

No classes: University closed for Good Friday

Second Annual Cover Show – $

Legends is hosting a cover show with local bands performing songs from popular artists. Tickets are $5. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. The event is the last live music event that will be held at Legends this semester.

Saturday, April 8

An evening of Appalachian Storytelling- $

Ray Christian with Sparky & Rhonda Rucker will be at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10.50 for students and children and $22.50 for adults.

Monday, April 10

Smoothie Rename and Tasting

Head to Crossroads from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. to help rename the Skippin’ Lunch smoothie. Those who cast a vote for a new smoothie name will receive free samples. The winner of the naming contest will be celebrated.

Technical Theatre Thrift Sale

The Technical Theatre Club is hosting a thrift sale in the Valborg Theatre lobby from noon-5 p.m. All sales made go toward the club.

Tuesday, April 11

Taste of Dialogue

Violence against marginalized communities: App State Wellness and Prevention and Community Engaged Leadership are hosting a discussion on identities and how to be an ally for marginalized individuals. The event will be held in Plemmons Student Union room 415 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Psychology Department Trivia Night

The psychology department is having trivia night at Lily’s Snack Bar from 6:30-9 p.m. There will be questions focused on psychology, as well as general trivia. All are welcome.

Wednesday, April 12

The Izzy Way

App State Counseling & Psychological Services is hosting an event in the student union room 169 from 4-5 p.m. They will discuss ways in which to live happy healthy lives, with the assistance of their therapy dog, Izzy.