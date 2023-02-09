App at a glance: Feb. 10-16

Friday, Feb. 10

Orchesis Open Studio and Recruitment

Lovers of art, grab a friend and head over to Reich College of Education room 301 any time between 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Orchesis Alliance will have free art supplies and light snacks for anyone to create their creative masterpiece. Creators can use this as a time to find out more about the Orchesis Alliance through a Q&A.

”I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” – $$

Catch this raunchy romantic comedy in preparation for Valentine’s Day with your significant other, or just some friends all weekend at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. The drama is being put on by the Blue Ridge Community Theatre in the Community Room. The show is the “second longest-running show in Off-Broadway history,” according to App Theatre. Tickets are $20 per person and $120 for a table of four, and can be purchased on their website.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Indigo De Souza: Live at Legends – $

Live at Legends for one night only. Come out to see this Asheville guitarist, singer and songwriter perform her original music. She draws inspiration from her dad and all the energy from people that she has interacted with. This concert ishosted by APPS. Tickets for students are $10 and for the public are $20. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

10th Anniversary Party at Appalachian Mountain Brewery

Celebrate a staple of Boone and beer with live music from Soul Benefactor and special new brew releases being debuted for just this occasion. The Farm 2 Flame food truck will also be serving up some specialized delicious grub in celebration as well. The party starts at noon and will rock on until 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Blue Ridge Girls – $$

As part of their Indoor Concert Series, the Jones House will be hosting the Blue Ridge Girls for a close and intimate performance. Tickets are $20, there are only 40 seats available and attendants must RSVP. The show starts at 4 p.m. To reserve your seats call 828-268-6280 or email brandon.holder@townofboone.net.

Oakley/Volcom Shred for the cup Slopestyle Finals

Shredders, if you’re looking to see some steez and fresh tricks head out to App Ski Mountain. The event features competitions in big air, rail jam and slopestyle. The events will have features for riders of all skill levels. There will be a men and womens ski and board categories. Additionally, Volcom and Oakley will be on site with prizes for winning competitors. Online registration is 9-11 a.m. and the event begins at noon.

Monday, Feb. 13

Nerdy Valentine’s Day Candygram Fundraiser – $

Want to get that special chemist in your life something for Valentine’s day? Head over to the first floor of Garwood H6all from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and buy some individually wrapped candy with nerdy messages attached. The fundraiser is hosted by the Appalachian Chemical Society.

Black Love Movie

Join the Black Student Association as they celebrate Black History Month and Valentine’s Day by watching a Black romance movie. The event starts at 7 p.m. at Three Top Mountain in Plemmons Student Union.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Valentine’s Dance Ticket Sale – $

For those wanting to do something special for their partner, but are busy on Valentine’s Day don’t fret, Appalachian Educators and Best Buddies have you covered. Tickets will become available for purchase for their valentine’s dance that is Feb. 18. This will be their second annual dance. There is a $3 donation fee and semi-formal dress is encouraged.

“The Notebook” at Appalachian Theatre of the High Country – $

Ryan Gosling fans and those looking for date ideas, head to App Theatre for a showing of “The Notebook.” This classic romance movie is bound to leave your heart warmed and your eyes a little teary as you watch the romance between the two main characters unfold over their lifetime. The movie starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $6.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Spring 2023 Outdoor Jobs Fair

Outdoors people come on inside to the Grandfather Mountain Ballroom at 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to learn about employers who want to turn your passion for the outdoors into careers. A great opportunity for those looking for an internship, part time work or a full time job.