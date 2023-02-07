Playlist of the week: New kids in town

Whether it’s for making playlists or just changing up the music you listen to regularly, finding new music can be tricky. Although music apps like Spotify and Apple Music recommend music, it’s usually artists with a well-established base. Finding newer artists can be difficult if you don’t already listen to independent and more minor artists.

With this playlist, the spotlight is on those who have smaller fanbases than regular streamlined artists. Numbers ranging from a little under 700,000 monthly listeners to nine monthly listeners. The genres dip into country and rap and expand on the rock and indie music genres. Expanding the music world with these songs and making it easier to find new up and coming artists