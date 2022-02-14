App at a glance: Feb. 14 – Feb. 20

Learning & Loving — Monday

As a part of their Week of Wisdom Events, the Beta Chi chapter of Chi Upsilon Sigma National Latin Sorority, Incorporated is hosting Learning & Loving in the Multicultural Center at 7 p.m. Practice some self-love on Valentine’s Day and stop by to take a love language test and make an affirmation jar.

Wednesdays at Turchin — Wednesday

The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts is hosting a free paint night for students from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. as part of their weekly spring semester workshop series. This workshop is open to students of all skill levels and allows them to learn different techniques “in a casual and welcoming setting.” Materials are provided, and students can register here.

Old-time jams at the Jones House — Thursday

Stop by the Jones House every Thursday from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. to enjoy an acoustic jam session of old-time fiddle and folk songs. Bring a banjo, fiddle, guitar or other acoustic instrument to join in or just hang out and listen to the music. The event is free to the public, and masks are required while inside the Jones House.

Gangstagrass at The Appalachian Theatre — Saturday — $$

Bluegrass and hip-hop fusion band Gangstagrass is playing at The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on Saturday from 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here. Masks are required as well as proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Boone Winter Farmers’ Market — Saturday

Looking for fresh produce, local honey, pottery and more? Head to the Boone Winter Farmers’ Market and shop from a variety of local goods. The winter farmers’ market is each Saturday until April at the Watauga Agricultural Conference Center from 9 a.m. – noon.