Singles’ guide to a Boone Valentine’s Day

A heart shaped tray from Chick-fil-A and a mug of coffee for Valentine’s Day. There are three options for the trays: 10-count Chick-n-Minis, 12-count Fudge Brownie Halves and six-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies.

January has come and gone and now heart-shaped decorations and arrangements of red and pink are in every store, meaning one thing only — Valentine’s Day is almost here.

Maybe you’re dreading spending the holiday alone, or maybe you’re feeling content being single this year. Whatever the circumstances, it’s never a bad idea to treat yourself. So pull out the chocolates, and get ready to show some self-love for Valentine’s Day this year.

Grab some take out

If you’re looking for some cheaper food options this Valentine’s Day, there’s an assortment of fast food restaurants getting fired up for the holiday this year. Stop by Chick-fil-A, and order a heart-shaped tray of chicken nuggets or a pizza in the shape of a heart from Papa John’s. If you’re in the mood for something sweet, grab a heart-shaped Bo-Berry biscuit from Bojangles, order a themed donut from Krispy Kreme or stop by Stick Boy Bread Company, and see what their Valentine’s Day menu has to offer. To combat the cold during the day, be sure to grab a hot chocolate or coffee from Talia’s Espresso on King Street or Local Lion on Blowing Rock Road.

Spend a night on the town

All holidays require a good outfit, so be sure to visit Anna Banana’s on King Street, or keep your eyes peeled for any pop-up shops for this year’s go-to Valentine’s look. If you or your friends have nothing else in store , get dressed up, and grab a camera — there’s nothing a photoshoot can’t fix.

Need a drink to get through the holiday? Stop by Lily’s, and try a drink from their special Valentine’s Day cocktail list.

Splurge on some candy at Mast General Store Saturday and Sunday and for every pound you buy, they’ll donate $1 to the Hunger and Health Coalition.

Spend time with friends

The outdoors always makes for an entertaining outing. Grab some friends, and take a group hike on one of Boone’s finest trails, or go set up a hammock in Durham Park. Visit Appalachian Ski Mountain with friends and take a holiday trip, or go alone and hope that an enticing stranger will catch you if you fall.

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be just about romantic partners. It’s a time to celebrate love of every kind, so take some time to show some love to those you care about. Get your friends together and celebrate Valentine’s Day in your own way, whether that’s laughing alongside movies like “Legally Blonde” or crying your way through “La La Land” and listening to the 10-minute version of “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” on repeat.