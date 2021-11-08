Tables in town: Students utilize pop-up opportunities to sell merchandise

When walking along King Street on weekends and weekdays there are small tables spread throughout the sidewalk. On these tables are bright vibrant colors, unique materials, and diverse styles. There are necklaces, rings, clothes, even some art.

These tables have gained a name and popularity in Boone: pop-ups. And within App State and Boone, there is an overflow of innovative creators showcasing what they can do through pop-up shows.

Cadence Stucker, a sophomore international business major, said she likes the diversity among the pop-up shops. Stucker not only shops at pop-ups but also sells her own products and says it’s “really cool and self-fulfilling.”

Erin McIntyre is a junior advertising and public relations major who sells products at pop-ups. She mostly sells jewelry, designed tote bags, pouches and some clothing of various styles that appeal to all shoppers.

While multiple styles and products are represented at pop-ups, senior journalism major Xanayra Marin-Lopez uses pop-ups as a way to channel her craftiness into products like clothes, jewelry and totes reflecting their style, which can be available and affordable to everyone.

“If it’s going to have my name on it, it’s going to reflect me,” Marin-Lopez said.

Marin-Lopez said they feel their style is a blend of “feminine and masculine energy together,” which allows her products to be open to every identity and style.

McIntyre said pop-ups give her an opportunity to connect with the community and her customers in a way she wouldn’t be able to when selling online.

“I do like pop-ups because you can talk to the people, whereas the other, I don’t know anyone who’s buying my stuff,” McIntyre said.

She said when she presents her products at pop-ups, it doesn’t feel like work. It’s a relaxing environment where McIntyre can show off her hard work and mingle with shoppers and other fellow creators, including Marin-Lopez, she said.

Marin-Lopez and McIntyre hosted a pop-up party Oct. 23, where other creators could display and sell their products and art. Music, food and a raffle were open for shoppers while they meandered around searching through unique items.

Hannah Wright, a customer at the party, said this and other pop-ups make her feel accepted because everyone there has “a love and a passion for art.”

“You get to see the local artists, and you know some of them might be your classmates and people who go here,” said Wright, a junior elementary education major. “And so just being able to see the talent that’s around is awesome.”

Morgan Branham, a shopper at the party, said they enjoy being out and around other people after the pandemic.

“It’s always super exciting because I never know what’s going to be there,” Branham said.

Xanayra Marin-Lopez is the Visual Managing Editor for The Appalachian.