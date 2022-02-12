COIN on campus: Indie band ‘lets it all out’ to nearly 1500 concertgoers

Indie band COIN plays in the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

The Appalachian Popular Programming Society hosted alt-pop band COIN at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts Thursday night. The band drew a large crowd of nearly 1500 people to campus, according to Maura McKenzie, director of audience services, arts and cultural programs for the Schaefer Center.

Students began lining up outside the venue, waiting to enter the sold out show around 4 p.m. Students jumped up and down, waiting to see the band perform.

Audience members danced in the aisles to the filler music and started doing the wave while waiting for COIN to come on stage after the opening band finished their set.

Local band Galloway opened for COIN with a cover of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears and other songs from their setlist. As the band played through their six song set, the audience fueled their performance with applause and cheering.

Elec McCready, a youth director at Mountainside Community Church and member of the band American Scream, said Galloway was “great.”

“When the bassist closes his eyes and starts making weird facial expressions, you know you are in for a treat,” McCready said.

McCready’s favorite song was Galloway’s “Run Me Down.” He said all the performers were “phenomenal,” and the best part was the timing change in the middle. McCready said he was worried for COIN because the opening performance was so good.

However, as the headliner’s banner dropped from the rafters of the stage, the crowd erupted in cheering, and when COIN took the stage, the energy level was raised to a new high as the band members jumped and danced around the stage.

Freshman Clarice Atkins said she thought the concert was “amazing.”

“Being here tonight, seeing COIN, has made my whole year,” said Atkins, a political science major.

In addition to COIN playing her favorite song “U,” Atkins said the lights were spectacular.

In between songs, lead singer Chase Lawrence playfully interacted with the crowd.

“I have to apologize for never playing in Boone before. This is wild,” Lawrence said to the crowd.

He also thanked the crowd for coming and was met with laughter and clapping.

“We would be performing for empty seats if you didn’t like our music and get your homework done to be here. So you’re just cheering for yourself really,” Lawrence said.