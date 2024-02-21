The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Quarterback Joey Aguilar prepares to take the snap against No. 17 North Carolina Sept. 9. Aguilar will return to the Mountaineers in 2024.

Roster revamp: App State football affected by transfer portal

The Founders Bell Pavilion sits amongst the first week of snowfall during the spring semester Jan. 15, 2024. The Pavilion was constructed in July 2019 and resembles the roofline of Watauga Academy, which would turn into App State in 1899.

'Boone is closed': revisiting the Blizzard of ‘93

Brad Parquette (right) and Kevin Warner (left), professors in the Department of Theatre and Dance, sit outside Chapel Wilson Hall, where Warner's office resides Feb. 7, 2024. Parquette's favorite thing about Warner is attention to detail and ability to truly listen to people when they speak.

Married minds: App State faculty navigate love and careers

Quarterback Armanti Edwards attempts to rush the ball against Michigan Sept. 1, 2007.

Mountaineer legend immortalized in Hall of Fame

Protesters meet at the corner of 321 and 105 on Blowing Rock to express their support for Palestine on Feb. 2, 2024. One protester waves a Palestinian flag while others hold up signs.

Newly reformed local activism group holds call for cease-fire rally

App at a glance: Feb. 21-27

February 20, 2024

App at a glance: Feb. 21-27

Katelin Potter, Reporter
February 20, 2024
Kaitlyn Close

Thursday, Feb. 22
Smashing Scales
Come smash scales to break the stigmas that surround eating disorders, promote body positivity and raise awareness during National Eating Disorder Awareness Week. Active Minds will be out on Sanford Mall from 2-5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23
2024 Boone Docs Film Festival: “Workshop” by Elaine McMillion Sheldon
Join Oscar-nominated filmmaker Elaine McMillion Sheldon in a workshop on visual storytelling. This free workshop is hosted by Appalachian State University Forum Lecture Series, Appalachian Theatre of the High Country and App State faculty Beth Davison, Tom Hansell and Anne Ward. The workshop will be in the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country from 1-3 p.m.

2024 Boone Docs Film Festival: “King Coal” Documentary Screening & Q&A
Learn about the deep history and future of the coal mining industry and how it has shaped communities and created myths in Sheldon’s film “King Coal.” Stick around afterward for a Q&A. This free screening is hosted by the Appalachian State Forum Lecture Series in the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The film and Q&A will be from 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24
2024 Boone Docs Film Festival
Celebrate life in Appalachia with these 10 juried documentary shorts in the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country hosted by Davison, Hansell and Ward. Films will be shown in two groupings along with Q&A’s from the filmmakers for $12. The screening will be from 2-5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26
Embrace of the Serpent Film Screening – Greenbriar International Film Festival
Follow the journeys of a Colombian shaman in the Amazon rainforest in his search for a sacred plant in the film “Embrace of the Serpent” hosted by App State University Libraries and the Department of English. The screening is free to attend and will be located in the Greenbriar Theatre in the Plemmons Student Union from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Virtual book club ‘meets at the community level’ to promote inclusivity in literature
About the Contributors
Katelin Potter, Reporter

Katelin Potter (she/her) is a senior with a double major in Public Relations and Journalism with a minor in general business. She's from the Raleigh area and loves plants, bees, skiing and books.

Kaitlyn Close, Graphics Editor
Kaitlyn Close (she/her) is a senior Graphic Design major and Digital Marketing minor. This is her second year with The Appalachian.

