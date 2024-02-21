App at a glance: Feb. 21-27

Thursday, Feb. 22

Smashing Scales

Come smash scales to break the stigmas that surround eating disorders, promote body positivity and raise awareness during National Eating Disorder Awareness Week. Active Minds will be out on Sanford Mall from 2-5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23

2024 Boone Docs Film Festival: “Workshop” by Elaine McMillion Sheldon

Join Oscar-nominated filmmaker Elaine McMillion Sheldon in a workshop on visual storytelling. This free workshop is hosted by Appalachian State University Forum Lecture Series, Appalachian Theatre of the High Country and App State faculty Beth Davison, Tom Hansell and Anne Ward. The workshop will be in the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country from 1-3 p.m.

2024 Boone Docs Film Festival: “King Coal” Documentary Screening & Q&A

Learn about the deep history and future of the coal mining industry and how it has shaped communities and created myths in Sheldon’s film “King Coal.” Stick around afterward for a Q&A. This free screening is hosted by the Appalachian State Forum Lecture Series in the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The film and Q&A will be from 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24

2024 Boone Docs Film Festival

Celebrate life in Appalachia with these 10 juried documentary shorts in the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country hosted by Davison, Hansell and Ward. Films will be shown in two groupings along with Q&A’s from the filmmakers for $12. The screening will be from 2-5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26

Embrace of the Serpent Film Screening – Greenbriar International Film Festival

Follow the journeys of a Colombian shaman in the Amazon rainforest in his search for a sacred plant in the film “Embrace of the Serpent” hosted by App State University Libraries and the Department of English. The screening is free to attend and will be located in the Greenbriar Theatre in the Plemmons Student Union from 6:30-8:30 p.m.