App at a glance: Feb. 21 – Feb. 27

App at a glance is The Appalachian’s arts and culture desk’s top picks of events for each week.

“The Srebrenica Genocide, the Role of the UN, and Bosnia Today” — Wednesday

The Center for Judaic, Holocaust, and Peace Studies and the Department of History are holding a public, online lecture led by a survivor of the Srebrenica Genocide in Bosnia, Hasan Nuhanovic. The lecture is free to attend and is from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Find more information here.

Symphony band concert — Wednesday

Spend an evening at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts with a concert from the Hayes School of Music. The concert is from 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. and admission is free. Find more information here.

Boone Docs Film Festival — Saturday

The Appalachian Theatre is hosting the Boone Docs Film Festival with 11 short documentary films focusing around the Appalachian region. The event is from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required. Find more information here.

Totally Retro ’80s Ski Party — Saturday

Beech Mountain is hosting its annual Totally Retro ’80s Ski Party. There will be live music, retro festivities and more. Doors open at 6 p.m. and access to the event is $15 beforehand or $20 at the door. Find more information here.

“Casablanca” at The Appalachian Theatre — Sunday

The Appalachian Theatre is playing the 1942 romantic drama “Casablanca” at 7 p.m. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required. Find more information here.