App at a glance: Feb. 7 – Feb. 13

Wellness & Prevention Services hosts Twitch stream — Monday

Wellness & Prevention Services is hosting Twitch streams through the spring semester to play games and “discuss mental wellbeing with students and campus experts.” The streams are held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesdays at Turchin — Wednesday

As a part of a semester-long series of art workshops, the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts will host an open studio Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. These sessions are open to all skill levels and supplies are provided. Register prior to the event here.

Yoga at Blowing Rock Art History Museum — Wednesday — $

Relax and enjoy artwork alongside a guided session of yoga at BRAHM from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sessions are open to those of all skill levels and all ages and are $10, cash only. Find more information here.

You’re A Leader, Harry! LEAD Workshop — Thursday

Join the Office of Community-Engaged Leadership for a workshop in Linn Cove 413 to learn more about your leadership style based on the students of Hogwarts. The workshop is open to all students from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Find more information here.

COIN concert at the Schaefer Center — Thursday — $$

Don’t crash your car from excitement — indie-pop band COIN is stopping by App State. The Appalachian Popular Programming Society is hosting the concert held in the Schaefer Center at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 for students and $30 for the public. Find more information about the event and tickets here.