Playlist of the week: Driving down Palm Boulevard in the summer

It’s going on the fourth week with white bright snow on the ground in Boone. You may wonder if it will ever be warm again — if you’ll ever see vibrant green grass. All you want to do is go outside in less than three layers of winter clothes without feeling like you’ll get frostbite. You’re starting to dream that the slushy snow is damp sand welcoming your feet to the cool salty water of the ocean.

It may seem like it’s an eternity away, but try to remember early summer is right around the corner. We won’t be stuck in this winter wonderland for much longer, so try to enjoy it while you can and let the warm, cheerful music of Summer Salt and khai dreams fuel your summertime longing.