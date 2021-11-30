Playlist of the week: Happy holidays from The Appalachian

Classes are ending, festive lights are illuminating King Street and tourists are piling into Boone to find their Christmas trees. The holidays are quickly approaching.

Perhaps you are celebrating the seven days of Kwanzaa by giving gifts, lighting candles or feasting with loved ones. Maybe you’re lighting the menorah for Hanukkah. Or maybe you’re just waiting for the snow to blanket the mountains in crisp white sheets. Whatever your holiday traditions are, use winter break to enjoy your celebrations.

Take time this season to be with friends and family, relax in the aftermath of the fall semester and listen to your favorite holiday tunes. Sip hot chocolate, play a game of dreidel or wrap up in your favorite cozy blanket. As you recover from finals, enjoy the season with songs from Sufjan Stevens, Yo La Tengo and Alex Frankel.