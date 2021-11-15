Playlist of the week: acoustic covers

There’s nothing quite compared to an original version of a song. No matter the remixes, renditions or re-recordings, it’s hard to argue with the real thing.

But sometimes, there’s an artist who’s able to do it just right. Maybe it’s poles apart from the original with a different genre or style, or maybe it’s nearly the same, just a change in time and place. You have to admit there’s just some covers that not only get it right but exceed the expectations.

This week, tap into the classics with a twist. From Alessia Cara to Lord Huron, these artists illuminate these one-of-a-kind tunes.