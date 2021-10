With less than a week until Halloween, it’s time to get into a monstrous mood. From witches to werewolves and everything in between, make your week a little more creepy with this playlist.

“Monster Mash” and “Thriller” are classic Halloween tunes, but these songs are a great way to spice up your costume party or pumpkin carving sesh. Start your ghoulish grooving with these old-school hair-raisers.