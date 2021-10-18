Playlist of the week: A bakery in Paris

Camryn Collier

Savannah Brewer, Reporter
October 18, 2021

Peddle down King Street and imagine you are rolling down the breezy Champs-Élysées this chilly fall week. As orange and yellow goldenrods bloom and swirl to the ground, take a seat indoors by a frosted window with a crackling fire and a steaming espresso.

The melodic tunes of Frank Sinatra, Édith Piaf, Camille Dalmais and Ella Fitzgerald are sure to transport you to a warm french cafe on a leaf-blown cobblestone street in the city of light.

