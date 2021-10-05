Playlist of the week: Elevando las Voces Latinx

In honor of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month, The Appalachian is celebrating Latinx voices, talents and culture through music. Celebrated each year from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15, the month shines a light on the impacts of Latinx and Hispanic movements, celebrations and icons on America.

From the songs we grew up with to the new sounds and artists emerging from our home countries, this is the playlist for those far away from home. Or, if you’d like to celebrate along with us, tune in to our old favorites like Selena or hear the new age of reggaeton with Bad Bunny and Guaynaa.

Songs curated by Xanayra Marin-Lopez, a Puertorican native and Emily Broyles, a proud Venezuelan-American.