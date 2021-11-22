Playlist of the week: Happy Thanksgiving

The smells of Thanksgiving foods waft from the windows of nearby houses as various pies, turkey, ham and collections of side dishes cover the tables in Mountaineer homes.

Loved ones travel from near and far to be with each other for this special day. While kitchens fill with warm embraces and the chatter of relatives catching up, living rooms fill with the sounds of football on television or perhaps the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This Thanksgiving break, take some time to reflect on the friends, family members and other sweet things that make life so great. Relax and enjoy time with good meals, family and friends before finals week begins.

Consider the many blessings of life with these songs by Sam Cooke, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, and Leon Bridges.