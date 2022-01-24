Playlist of the week: Fiddles from the hills

For all the bustle and busyness of a highly populated college town, Boone has not lost touch with its mountain roots in its 150 years. Nestled in the heart of the Appalachian mountains, the High Country holds true to its rich history, old-timey culture and mountain charm.

One of these traditions is the twangy bluegrass sound of fiddle music.

You do not need to travel far to find these resounding tunes. Perhaps you’ve heard it while walking down King Street or on the lawn of the historic Jones House. Pull up a creaky rocking chair next to an open-flame fireplace and embrace an immersive High Country fiddling experience with this selection from local band Amantha Hill, popular contemporaries Caamp and Trampled by Turtles, classics like The Dillards and many more.