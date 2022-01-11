Playlist of the week: Winter welcome

It’s the first week of classes. You wake up early, get dressed in layers to brave the cold and cling to your warm cup of coffee. As you travel to your classroom, notice the traces of a winter welcome from Mother Nature frozen on the ground and the strong, bitter gusts of wind.

Though it can be challenging, embrace the schedule changes and start the new semester on the right foot. Let the melodies of Stevie Wonder and Kali Uchis help you destress in a week of new beginnings.