The Appalachian
App at a glance: Nov. 10-15

Grace Phillips, A&C Reporter
November 10, 2025
Monday, Nov. 10

Handmade Market

Explore unique, student-made creations at the Appalachian Heritage Week Handmade Market in  Central Dining Hall from 6-8 p.m. Organized by Appalachian Popoular Programming Society, this event features nail designs, keychains and crocheted stuffed animals crafted by student artists.

 

Paws for a Cause

Kappa Delta and Theta Chi will be raising money for the Children’s Council of Watauga County and the United Service Organization by selling donuts from Local Lion on Sanford Mall from noon to 3 p.m.. Dogs from the Watauga Humane Society will also be present.

 

Tuesday, Nov. 11

Pint Night at Appalachian Mountain Brewery

Student Veteran Services is hosting a pint night at Appalachian Mountain Brewery from 6-8:30 p.m. In support of student veterans on and off campus, $1 from every beer sold will be donated.

 

Wednesday, Nov. 12

Yosef’s Guide to Grown-Up Life: Off-Campus Housing Workshop 

Join Wellness and Prevention Services for Yosef’s Guide to Grown-Up Life from noon to 1 p.m. in room 217 of the Plemmons Student Union. This workshop provides tips and resources to help students find the right off-campus housing options to make transitions stress-free. The first 30 students to attend will receive a free lunch.

 

Teaching from the Inside Out: Nervous System Practices that Support Learning

This online workshop, hosted by the Reich College of Education, will explore neuroscience-based strategies and techniques to help students create safe and effective educational environments. From 4:30-6 p.m., students will learn techniques to reduce stress and improve their learning.

 

Thursday, Nov. 13

Fox Fire Mini Series: Quilting 

Celebrate Appalachian Heritage Week with a quilting workshop from 5-7 p.m. in the Living Learning Center Great Hall. Learn how to create a quilting square and watch a live loom demonstration at this event hosted by APPS. 

 

Friday, Nov. 14

Fiddles N’ Fixins

As part of Appalachian Heritage Week, enjoy a night of square dancing and free food in the Grandfather Ballroom of the Student Union from 6-8 p.m. Dance to tunes from caller John Turner and a live string band at this event organized by APPS.

 

Harvest Dance 

Another evening of music, food and dancing from 7:30-9:30 p.m. in the Blue Ridge Ballroom of the Student Union. Best Buddies is hosting an inclusive dance for students and adults with and without intellectual or physical disabilities. 

 

Saturday, Nov. 15

Caving – UREC Outdoors Trips

Join University Recreation for a chance to explore caves featuring local history, geology and wildlife from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This experience is beginner-friendly with guides, transportation and gear provided. Registration is required.

Grace Phillips, A&C Reporter
Grace Phillips (she/her) is a junior digital journalism major with a minor in women’s studies. This is her first year writing for The Appalalchian.
