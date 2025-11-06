Playlist of the Week: Songs to ease into the slumber of winter

Winter, despite the lack of invitation, is on its inevitable approach. Slowly, the mornings are getting darker, and bedroom windows are growing icy layers of frost, shutting out the outside world from the inside. With the end of daylight saving time, winter has begun to reemerge in Boone.

As the days become shorter, our moods can be impacted by this newfound somberness. The sun takes its rest as we scavenge for new ways to warm. The cold makes us more distant, and most seek to escape the world around us. There is no better way to dissociate through the cold than within the world of music.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, listening to music can help promote positive mental well-being, a necessity for many college students suffering from seasonal affective disorder. Therefore, the soft sounds of Phoebe Bridgers singing through your headphones might just make the cold winter nights seem a little less lonely.

Listen to songs such as “Between the Bars” by Elliott Smith or “For Emma” by Bon Iver, sinking into them like a cup of hot chocolate on an achingly cold winter night. Tracks like “Loving Machine” by TV Girl and “But the Regrets Are Killing Me” by American Football provide warm nostalgic memories while you hear the wind howl through the Appalachian Mountains.

Hit play on this playlist to hear the soothing coo of winter breathing through the quiet spaces of your room. In this playlist, allow for the comfort of sadness to seep through the leafless trees and the soon-to-be snow-covered town, wrapping you up like a well-beloved sweater.