‘Dancing with the Stars’ recap: ‘Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night’

Tuesday night was “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night” on “Dancing with the Stars,” with contestants performing dances to songs from select Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

Individual round recap

The recaps are formatted in order of when each contestant performed. The guest judge this week was rapper Flavor Flav, making scores out of 40 instead of the usual 30.

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach: Score 36/40 (8, 9, 10, 9)

Starting the night with rock ‘n’ roll legend Elton John, Efron and Karagach danced a jive to his song “I’m Still Standing,” the music video of which featured judge Bruno Tonioli. The judges saw the athleticism and grace needed for the jive, but were disappointed by Efron’s lack of energy on the kicks and flips. The pair was awarded one eight, two nines and one 10.

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy: Score 39/40 (10, 10, 9, 10)

Representing New Jersey, where Bon Jovi is from, Earle and Chmerkovskiy performed a Paso Doble to his song, “Livin’ On A Prayer.” After receiving a video message from Bon Jovi, Earle said she was ready to channel her inner rockstar for him. The judges said it was like watching two predators in the performance, witnessing incredible power and control from each partner. The couple was awarded three 10s and one nine.

Andy Richter and Emma Slater: Score 30/40 (7, 7, 9, 7)

Performing a contemporary dance to “God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys, Richter and Slater told a story representing their friendship. The judges felt a fondness for Richter, admiring how he embraced his dance journey, calling him “the people’s champion.” They awarded the pair three sevens and one nine.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas: Score 39/40 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Leavitt and Ballas set the ballroom on fire with a Paso Doble to “No More Tears” by Ozzy Osbourne. The judges said the couple performed a classic, edgy and perfectly entangled paso doble. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba saw a few stumbles with Leavitt’s footwork, and the duo was ultimately awarded one nine and three 10s.

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov: Score 34/40 (9, 8, 9, 8)

Performing a contemporary dance to “Dream On” by Aerosmith, Fishel and Pashkov wanted to portray her story of remaining positive even after her cancer diagnosis last year. The judges said the dance felt a bit disjointed, with a tiny misstep spotted in their lift, but enjoyed the beautiful energy Fishel radiates on the dance floor. The couple was awarded two nines and two eights.

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten: Score 37/40 (9, 9, 10, 9)

Returning from her rib injury last week, Hendrix and Bersten performed a Viennese waltz to “What the World Needs Now (Is Love)” by Dionne Warwick. The judges were amazed by her fast recovery and the pair’s preparation under a strict timeline. They said Hendrix brought a familiar feeling with her dance, grounded in love and positivity. The duo was ultimately awarded three nines and one 10.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa: Score 38/40 (10, 9, 10, 9)

Chiles embodied Tina Turner in her and Sosa’s jazz dance to “River Deep – Mountain High” by Ike & Tina Turner. The judges said Chiles took a risk playing the role of such an iconic figure, but it paid off. They called her “the queen of the ballroom,” awarding the pair two 10s and two nines.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson: Score 38/40 (9, 9, 10, 10)

Irwin and Carson closed the night with a Paso Doble to “Icky Thump” by The White Stripes. The judges admired the choreography and content of the dance, but noted a mistake at the beginning with Irwin’s synchronized cape movements. They still enjoyed the dance, appreciating the classic, straightforward paso doble, which was brought, and awarded the couple two nines and two 10s.

Team dance recap

Tuesday’s episode featured the first team dance of the season. This includes the couples splitting into two teams to perform group dances, which are scored out of 40 and later added to their individual scores. This week, the two lowest celebrities on the leaderboard, Fishelle and Richter, were team captains, and co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Jullianne Hough each joined a team.

Team Chicago, which consists of Ribeiro, Fishel and Pashkov, Leavitt and Ballas, Chiles and Sosa, and Efron and Karagaich. The group danced to “25 or 6 to 4” by Chicago and scored a perfect 40 out of 40

Team Kool, which consists of Hough, Richter and Slater, Irwin and Carson, Earle and Chmerkovski, and Hendrix and Bersten. The team danced to “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang, scoring a 38 out of 40.

Elimination

After a night of unpredictable scores, alongside the team dance points, the time came to send a couple home. It came down to Fishel, Richter and Leavitt, along with their respective partners, with Fishel and Pashkov being eliminated. Next week, the show will be celebrating its 20th birthday party with past show host Tom Bergeron returning to guest judge.