Categories:

‘Dancing with the Stars’ recap: ‘Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night’

Byline photo of Alex Wallin
Alex Wallin, A&C Associate Editor
November 9, 2025
‘Dancing with the Stars’ recap: ‘Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night’
Rian Hughes

Tuesday night was “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night” on “Dancing with the Stars,” with contestants performing dances to songs from select Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

 

Individual round recap

The recaps are formatted in order of when each contestant performed. The guest judge this week was rapper Flavor Flav, making scores out of 40 instead of the usual 30.

 

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach: Score 36/40 (8, 9, 10, 9)

Starting the night with rock ‘n’ roll legend Elton John, Efron and Karagach danced a jive to his song “I’m Still Standing,” the music video of which featured judge Bruno Tonioli. The judges saw the athleticism and grace needed for the jive, but were disappointed by Efron’s lack of energy on the kicks and flips. The pair was awarded one eight, two nines and one 10.

 

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy: Score 39/40 (10, 10, 9, 10)

Representing New Jersey, where Bon Jovi is from, Earle and Chmerkovskiy performed a Paso Doble to his song, “Livin’ On A Prayer.” After receiving a video message from Bon Jovi, Earle said she was ready to channel her inner rockstar for him. The judges said it was like watching two predators in the performance, witnessing incredible power and control from each partner. The couple was awarded three 10s and one nine.

 

Andy Richter and Emma Slater: Score 30/40 (7, 7, 9, 7)

Performing a contemporary dance to “God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys, Richter and Slater told a story representing their friendship. The judges felt a fondness for Richter, admiring how he embraced his dance journey, calling him “the people’s champion.” They awarded the pair three sevens and one nine.

 

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas: Score 39/40 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Leavitt and Ballas set the ballroom on fire with a Paso Doble to “No More Tears” by Ozzy Osbourne. The judges said the couple performed a classic, edgy and perfectly entangled paso doble. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba saw a few stumbles with Leavitt’s footwork, and the duo was ultimately awarded one nine and three 10s.

 

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov: Score 34/40 (9, 8, 9, 8)

Performing a contemporary dance to “Dream On” by Aerosmith, Fishel and Pashkov wanted to portray her story of remaining positive even after her cancer diagnosis last year. The judges said the dance felt a bit disjointed, with a tiny misstep spotted in their lift, but enjoyed the beautiful energy Fishel radiates on the dance floor. The couple was awarded two nines and two eights.

 

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten: Score 37/40 (9, 9, 10, 9)

Returning from her rib injury last week, Hendrix and Bersten performed a Viennese waltz to “What the World Needs Now (Is Love)” by Dionne Warwick. The judges were amazed by her fast recovery and the pair’s preparation under a strict timeline. They said Hendrix brought a familiar feeling with her dance, grounded in love and positivity. The duo was ultimately awarded three nines and one 10.

 

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa: Score 38/40 (10, 9, 10, 9)

Chiles embodied Tina Turner in her and Sosa’s jazz dance to “River Deep – Mountain High” by Ike & Tina Turner. The judges said Chiles took a risk playing the role of such an iconic figure, but it paid off. They called her “the queen of the ballroom,” awarding the pair two 10s and two nines.

 

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson: Score 38/40 (9, 9, 10, 10)

Irwin and Carson closed the night with a Paso Doble to “Icky Thump” by The White Stripes. The judges admired the choreography and content of the dance, but noted a mistake at the beginning with Irwin’s synchronized cape movements. They still enjoyed the dance, appreciating the classic, straightforward paso doble, which was brought, and awarded the couple two nines and two 10s.

 

Team dance recap

Tuesday’s episode featured the first team dance of the season. This includes the couples splitting into two teams to perform group dances, which are scored out of 40 and later added to their individual scores. This week, the two lowest celebrities on the leaderboard, Fishelle and Richter, were team captains, and co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Jullianne Hough each joined a team.

Team Chicago, which consists of Ribeiro, Fishel and Pashkov, Leavitt and Ballas, Chiles and Sosa, and Efron and Karagaich. The group danced to “25 or 6 to 4” by Chicago and scored a perfect 40 out of 40

Team Kool, which consists of Hough, Richter and Slater, Irwin and Carson, Earle and Chmerkovski, and Hendrix and Bersten. The team danced to “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang, scoring a 38 out of 40.

 

Elimination

After a night of unpredictable scores, alongside the team dance points, the time came to send a couple home. It came down to Fishel, Richter and Leavitt, along with their respective partners, with Fishel and Pashkov being eliminated. Next week, the show will be celebrating its 20th birthday party with past show host Tom Bergeron returning to guest judge.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$596
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

More to Discover
More in A&C
Playlist of the Week: Songs to ease into the slumber of winter
Playlist of the Week: Songs to ease into the slumber of winter
‘Dancing with the Stars’ recap: Terrifying 10s on ‘Halloween Night’
‘Dancing with the Stars’ recap: Terrifying 10s on ‘Halloween Night’
App at a glance: Nov. 3-8
App at a glance: Nov. 3-8
Chronically online costume countdown
Chronically online costume countdown
Playlist of the Week: A glimpse inside your slasher’s mind
Playlist of the Week: A glimpse inside your slasher’s mind
An outside look at La Monarca Bar & Grill from King Street on Oct. 9.
La Monarca flies into Boone, bringing authentic Mexican cuisine
More in Top Stories
Defensive back redshirt junior Ahmad Robinson and tight end redshirt senior Izayah Cummings celebrate a touchdown in their game against Georgia Southern at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Nov. 6.
App State football rally falls flat in rivalry game against Eagles
Junior guard Eren Banks dribbling upcourt for a shot at the basket in Holmes Convocation Center on Nov. 5.
Mountaineer men’s basketball sends Bruins into hibernation with 92-46 win for home opener
Central Michigan shuts out App State men’s basketball in first game of the season
Central Michigan shuts out App State men’s basketball in first game of the season
Yosef pumps up the crowd at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Nov. 11, 2024.
Mountaineers football set to clash with longtime rival Georgia Southern
Dalton George projected to win Boone Mayor race
Dalton George projected to win Boone Mayor race
OPINION: How to stay motivated in the winter
OPINION: How to stay motivated in the winter
Donate to The Appalachian
$596
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal