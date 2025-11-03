‘Dancing with the Stars’ recap: Terrifying 10s on ‘Halloween Night’

Injuries, 10s and a scarily shocking elimination culminated on “Halloween Night” on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Individual round recap

The recaps are formatted in order of when each contestant performed. Former “Dancing with the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke was a guest judge, making scores out of 40 instead of the usual 30.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas: Score 37/40 (9, 9, 9, 10)

Creeping into the start of the night, Leavitt and Ballas performed a jazz dance to “Brain Stew” by Green Day. The judges were impressed by the couple’s consistent partnership but advised them to work on their timing with each other. The duo was awarded three nines and one 10.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa: Score 36/40 (9, 9, 9, 9)

Chiles and Sosa performed an experimental contemporary to “Elastic Heart” by Sia, taking a risk by beginning the dance using a harness as a prop to connect them. The judges appreciated Chile’s athleticism and the couple’s partnership but felt the pair was struggling with their prop, making the dance slightly messy. The couple was awarded four nines.

Andy Richter and Emma Slater: Score 28/40 (7, 7, 7, 7)

Dancing a paso doble to “Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67: I. Allegro con brio” by Ludwig van Beethoven, Richter and Slater’s improvements caused judge Derick Hough to break his “six” paddle — never to be used again on him. The judges affirmed that Richter is getting better each week but still advised him to use his legs more. The pair was awarded four sevens, landing them at the bottom of the leaderboard for the week.

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten: Score 32/40 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Hendrix was hospitalized during the show after a rib injury from last week worsened during that morning’s rehearsals. Doctors cleared her to stay in the competition, advising her to rest before officially returning to dancing. The judges scored the most recent rehearsal tape of the couple’s Argentine tango to “Bad to the Bone” by 2WEI and Bri Bryant, which they said would have been elevated during the actual performance. The pair was awarded four eights.

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov: Score 33/40 (8, 8, 8, 9)

Fishel and Pashkov performed a dramatic, end-of-the-world Viennese waltz to “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. The judges praised the soft lyricism Fishel brings to her dancing but critiqued her lack of emotion and difficulty immersing herself in the performance. The pair was awarded three eights and one nine.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson: Score 38/40 (10, 9, 9, 10)

Irwin and Carson danced an Argentine tango to “Sweet Dreams are Made of This” by The Hampton String Quartet. The judges admired Irwin’s strength in taking on the “leading man” role in the dance and were impressed by the couple’s delivery and choreography. They advised Irwin to watch his foot spacing, awarding the duo two tens and two nines.

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik: Score 32/40 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Affleck and Ravnik performed a contemporary dance to “Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift, for whom Ravnik used to be a backup dancer. Channeling her inner snake, the judges loved Affleck’s commitment to her character. They advised the couple to work on their connection and unity, awarding the couple four eights.

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy: Score 39/40 (10, 10, 9, 10)

Dancing a tango to “bury a friend” by Billie Eilish, Earle and Chmerkovskiy literally buried themselves in mulch for the routine. The judges appreciated the couple’s passion and determination to reach their limits, awarding the couple three tens and one nine. This landed the couple at the top of the leaderboard for the week.

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach: Score 35/40 (9, 9, 8, 9)

Efron and Karagach danced a spellbinding Viennese waltz to “Can’t Help Falling In Love – DARK” by Tommee Profitt featuring brooke. During rehearsals, Efron’s nose was broken after taking a hit from Karagach’s elbow, but this did not stop him. The judges said the pair was the most improved couple of the season so far, still advising him to keep his hips under control and to lead with his upper body and legs instead. They were awarded three nines and one eight.

Dance Monster-thon

As the season progresses and competition intensifies, the show introduces more challenges. The “Dance Monster-thon” is a dance marathon where all nine couples dance simultaneously and are eliminated by the judges until one couple remains, who receives five bonus points. The couples danced the hustle to “Murder On The Dancefloor” by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and the lindy hop to “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)” by Fergie, GoonRock and Q-Tip. Leavitt and Ballas won after a hard-fought four minutes of dancing.

Elimination

After a haunting night packed full of dancing, six contestants were called safe, as three stayed awaiting their fate. Ultimately, Affleck and Ravnik were eliminated from the competition. Eight contestants will continue dancing next week on “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night.”