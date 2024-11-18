The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Appalachian
The Appalachian
App at a glance Nov. 18-23

Nance Onsrud, Reporter
November 18, 2024
Rian Hughes

Monday, Nov. 18

Music Recital

The Hayes School of Music will be having a String Chamber Music Recital held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

 

Tuesday, Nov. 19

The Beaches Concert

APPS will be hosting “The Beaches” live at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are free to the public but must be reserved online prior to the event. Doors open at 7 p.m., with music starting at 8 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Fall Appalachian Dance Ensemble

The Fall Appalachian Dance Ensemble, better known as FADE, is an annual showcase of dance arts with original choreography from dance studies faculty and students. The event runs from Nov.20-24. The showcase will start at 7 p.m. on Nov. 20-23, and start at 2 p.m. on Nov. 24. Tickets are $10 for students, $15 for faculty and staff and $17 for the public. 

 

Global Symposium

This week, App State’s International Education program will be hosting a variety of events to assist students interested in studying abroad. Perhaps the biggest event of the week will be the Global Symposium, where faculty, staff, and students can share the work and research they have accomplished from their international studies. The event starts at 8 am, and goes until around 12 pm. The event is free and open to students, but it is highly recommended to register online prior to the event.

 

Thursday, Nov. 21

Old Time Jam at the Jones House

Local and visiting musicians will be filling the halls of the Jones House with the sounds of folk and bluegrass music from 7-10 p.m. Anyone is free to either bring their own instruments and jam with the musicians or to simply onlook and enjoy some local music. The event is free and open to the public.

 

Friday, Nov. 22

Holiday Scholarship Concert

The Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts will be hosting the 32nd annual Holiday Scholarship concert for the Hayes School of Music. The event is free and open to the public, although donations are appreciated. Tickets must be reserved online at The Schaefer Center’s website prior to the event. There will also be a free livestream of the concert, for anyone who cannot attend in person.

 

Saturday, Nov. 23

App State vs. James Madison University

The Mountaineers play their homecoming game at Kidd Brewer Stadium against James Madison University. Tickets are free for students but must be reserved ahead of time. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m.

 

Sunday, Nov. 24

App State Men’s Basketball vs. William and Mary

The Mountaineers men’s basketball team will face off against the Tribe in Holmes Convocation Center. Tickets are free for students but must be reserved online. The game will kick off at 1 p.m.

