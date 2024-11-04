The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App at a glance: Nov. 4-10

Abby Buckner, A&C Editor
November 4, 2024
Rian Hughes

Monday, Nov. 4

East Coast Lesson and Open Dance

The Appalachian Swing Dance Club hosts swing dance lessons every Monday from 7:15-8:15 p.m. in the Anne Belk Main Lobby. The event is free and no prior dance experience is required.

 

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Election Day

Election Day is a pivotal day for making your voice heard. Polls open early for voting at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m.

 

Election Night Watch Party

The Appalachian State Politics Club is hosting an election party to watch as results roll in. The event is free and open to anyone regardless of party affiliation. The party will be from 9 p.m. to midnight in Belk Library.

 

Viola Studio Recital

The musicians of the Hayes School of Music Viola Studio are performing music by JS Bach, GP Telemann and Alan Hovhaness from 6-7 p.m. The event is free and will be in Rosen Concert Hall.

 

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Colombian Film Festival: “Un asunto de tierras” (A Matter of Land) Film Screening

The College of Arts and Sciences is hosting a screening of the film “Un asunto de tierras” (A Matter of Land) for free from 5-6:30 p.m. in Greenbriar Theatre. The film is part of the College of Arts and Sciences’ Colombian Film Festival.

 

An Evening with the Schumanns

The Hayes School of Music is welcoming guest musicians Shannon Thomas, violin, and Stijn De Cock, piano, for a recital of works by romantic composers Robert and Clara Schumann. The recital is free admission and is from 6-7 p.m. in Rosen Concert Hall.

 

Saxophone Chamber Music Recital

The Hayes School of Music saxophone studio is performing an assortment of pieces including “Rest” by Frank Ticheli, “Monsters, Inc.” by Randy Neuman and work from App State students and alumni from 8-9 p.m. in the Rosen Concert Hall. 

 

Thursday, Nov. 7

Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series: Evelyn Berry

The Visiting Writers Series is featuring author Evelyn Berry for an author’s craft talk from 3:30-4:45 p.m. in Sanford Hall room 406 followed by a reading at 6 p.m. in room 114 of Belk Library.


Syncopation Tap Club Fall Showcase 

Syncopation Tap Club is performing its biannual tap showcase Nov. 7-8 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are free to the public, guests are encouraged to reserve a spot in advance.

 

Saturday, Nov. 9

Acapellagedon

Hosted by APPS, App State’s acapella groups will compete from 6-8 p.m. at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. Doors open to the event at 5 p.m.

