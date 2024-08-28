Mark your calendars: Election dates to know

From classes to club interest meetings, the semester is in full swing at App State and many people’s calendars are filling up. As the semester continues, The Appalachian compiled upcoming dates related to this year’s election season for voters to add to their calendars.

Sept. 6 – Absentee ballots available

On Sept. 6, the Watauga County Board of Elections will begin sending out absentee ballots for those who registered to vote with an absentee ballot. Voters can request an absentee ballot until Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.

Oct. 11, 5 p.m. – Voter registration deadline

The deadline for voters to register to vote on Election Day is Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. Voters can still register to vote during the early voting period using same-day registration. The last day to complete same-day registration is Nov. 2, which is the last day to vote early. Voters must register to vote by Oct. 11 to be eligible to vote on Election Day.

Oct. 17, 8 a.m. – Early voting begins

Oct. 17 is the first day for early voting in Watauga County. For the next two weeks, early voting will take place only on weekdays from 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 is the last day for early voting and the only weekend date available for early voting in the county.

There are six early voting sites in Watauga County where voters can participate in same-day registration if they have yet to register.

The precincts available for early voting include:

Watauga County Administration Building: 814 W. King St.

Plemmons Student Union : 263 Locust St.

Blowing Rock American Legion Building : 333 Wallingford St., Blowing Rock

Deep Gap Fire Department: 6583 Old 421 S., Deep Gap

Meat Camp Fire Department: 4797 NC Highway 194 N.

Western Watauga Community Center : 1081 Old US Highway 421, Sugar Grove

Oct. 29, 5 p.m. – Absentee ballot request deadline

The last day to request an absentee ballot in North Carolina is Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. Voters may submit their absentee ballots by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Nov. 2, 3 p.m. – Early voting ends

The last day of early voting is Nov. 2 and early voting locations are open from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. This is the last day voters can utilize same-day registration.

Nov. 5. – Election Day

Polls open for voting on Election Day at 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 5. Twenty precincts across Watauga County will be open to vote, including the six precincts available during early voting.

Most voters must be registered to vote by Oct. 11 to vote on Election Day. Same-day registration is not available on Election Day.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Any voter in line by 7:30 p.m. at their assigned polling place is allowed to vote. Additionally, all absentee ballots must be received at the board of elections office by this time.

The precincts open for voting on Election Day include:

Todd Fire Department: 11062 NC Highway 194 N., Todd

Beaver Dam Fire Department: 1928 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove

Laurel Fork Baptist Church: 229 Jake Storie Road

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute Building 460 : 372 Community College Drive

Zionville Fire Station 2: 10292 US Highway 421 N., Zionville

Stewart Simmons Fire Department: 191 Jakes Mountain Road, Deep Gap

Agricultural Conference Center: 252 Poplar Grove Road

Boone Town Chambers: 1500 Blowing Rock Road

Three Forks Baptist Association: 513 Jefferson Road

National Guard Armory: 274 Martin Luther King Jr. St.

Edgar Eller’s Garage: 271 South Road, Todd

Matney Community Center: 7620 NC Highway 194 S, Banner Elk

Foscoe Christian Church: 8834 NC Highway 105 S.

Buckeye Recreation Center: 1330 Pine Ridge Road, Banner Elk

Nov. 15 – Election results certified

On Nov. 15, election results the Watauga County Board of Elections will certify election results. All provisional ballots will be counted in the certified results.

Correction: The previous infographic for this story listed the incorrect date for the voter registration deadline. The infographic was removed due to this error.