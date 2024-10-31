Long Story Short: ‘Burning all the Witches’: Halloween and spooky season

Welcome back to “Long Story Short”: Exploring Taylor Swift’s Discography. It’s officially late October, which means nights should officially be filled with celebratory Halloween frights.
This week, your hosts Ellie Tarlton and Rebekah Mann are discussing Swift’s scariest and most haunting themed songs. With topics ranging from murder to witches, this episode will help you get into the spooky season spirit.
Whether you’re an old-time Swiftie, just discovering her or you’re a skeptic, join them as they debunk the claims that Swift only writes about breakups.
Accompanying Playlist:
-
Florida!!! (featuring Florence and the Machine) by Taylor Swift
-
Fortnight (featuring Post Malone) by Taylor Swift
-
No Body, No Crime (featuring HAIM) by Taylor Swift
-
Carolina by Taylor Swift
-
Right where you left me by Taylor Swift
-
Who’s afraid of little old me? by Taylor Swift
-
I did something bad by Taylor Swift
-
Cassandra by Taylor Swift
-
Haunted by Taylor Swift
-
I look in peoples windows by Taylor Swift
-
Vigilante shit by Taylor Swift
-
Mad Woman by Taylor Swift
-
Look what you made me do by Taylor Swift
Rebekah Mann and Ellie Tarlton
Produced by: Kennedy Holgate