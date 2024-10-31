Categories:

Long Story Short: ‘Burning all the Witches’: Halloween and spooky season

October 31, 2024
Welcome back to “Long Story Short”: Exploring Taylor Swift’s Discography. It’s officially late October, which means nights should officially be filled with celebratory Halloween frights. 

This week, your hosts Ellie Tarlton and Rebekah Mann are discussing Swift’s scariest and most haunting themed songs. With topics ranging from murder to witches, this episode will help you get into the spooky season spirit.

Whether you’re an old-time Swiftie, just discovering her or you’re a skeptic, join them as they debunk the claims that Swift only writes about breakups. 

Accompanying Playlist:

  1. Florida!!! (featuring Florence and the Machine) by Taylor Swift

  2. Fortnight (featuring Post Malone) by Taylor Swift

  3. No Body, No Crime (featuring HAIM) by Taylor Swift

  4. Carolina by Taylor Swift

  5. Right where you left me by Taylor Swift

  6. Who’s afraid of little old me? by Taylor Swift

  7. I did something bad by Taylor Swift

  8. Cassandra by Taylor Swift

  9. Haunted by Taylor Swift

  10. I look in peoples windows by Taylor Swift

  11. Vigilante shit by Taylor Swift

  12. Mad Woman by Taylor Swift

  13. Look what you made me do by Taylor Swift

Rebekah Mann and Ellie Tarlton

Produced by: Kennedy Holgate

