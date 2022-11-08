App at a glance: Nov. 8-12

Tuesday, Nov. 8

“Shane” at The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country – $

Howdy cowboys and cowgirls. Ride and rope on into the old American West at the Appalachian Theatre for a showing of the movie “Shane.” This all American Western shot in technicolor promises beautiful landscapes and of course tense shootouts. This is the first showing in Appalachian Theatre’s November Western Cinema Classics Series. Tickets are only $5.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

We’re Here: Indigenous Communities at App State.

The Office of Diversity is hosting Allen Bryant at 2 p.m. to talk with students about the indigenous communities at App State.

Dreaming for Change

Dreaming for Change is a group providing information about social justice and human dignity in their mission to help the impoverished communities of Burundi. The event starts at 7 p.m.

“Inhabitants: An Indigenous Perspective”

Join the Office of Diversity for this movie event that is part of the Native Film Series as the movie follows five Native American Tribes as they “restore their native land practices.” The film starts at 6 p.m. in the Greenbriar Theater and the doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Wish Wars – $

Rockstars warm up those strings and vocal cords cause here comes day three of Chi Omega’s ‘Wish Week’ with a battle of the bands at Legends. Featured bands include Juniper Avenue, Goose Juice and Times New Roman. All ticket sales go to Make-A-Wish preorder tickets are $5 and at the door is $7.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Copperfield, Houdini and David Blaine. So you may not be as good as those magicians, yet, but there is still time to hone in those sleight of hand skills. Head over to Plemmons Student Union room 227 at 5 p.m. for the Mountaineer Magicians rendition of the “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” show.

Rock the House at Legends – $

Haven’t had enough rock n’ roll? Head back to Legends for bands Babe Haven, Kiss It Make It Better and Something Comforting. Doors open at 7 p.m. and entry is $5 cash at the door. This is an 18 years or older event and BYOB for attendees 21 and up.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Building up Boone

Help the town’s local nonprofits by joining Community-Engaged Leadership on this service day. Everyone will meet on campus at 9 a.m. in room 227 of the Reich Building of Education and then disperse to the non-profits. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., lunch and transportation is provided and the service day is over at 2 p.m.

Acapellageddon – $

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts is hosting a wild night of acapella groups in partnership with APPS. Tickets are $5. The event lasts from 6-8 p.m. and promises two full hours of stunning performances.