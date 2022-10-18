App at a glance Oct: 17 – 23

Tuesday, Oct. 18

“2001: A Space Odyssey” at The Appalachian Theatre – $

Travel the galaxy and jump through time and evolution with Dr. Dave Bowman and artificial intelligence system HAL at Tuesday’s showing of this cult sci-fi classic. Another installment of The Appalachian Theatre’s Classic Movie Sci-Fi Film Series that promises to take audience members on the trip of a lifetime. Admission is $5 at the door.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Garden Workdays

The Appalachian Roots Garden team is hosting a workday Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. This event is an informative opportunity for students to learn about Climate Justice Month. Interested persons must RSVP for the event on The Office of Sustainability’s Engage page.

Halloween Celebration

Scholars with Diverse Abilities Appalachian Best Buddies invites you to a Halloween celebration in room 124 B/C of the Reich College of Education. The event is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and promises food and fun. Go dressed in your best costumes and don’t forget to RSVP for the event.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Live Your Breast Life: Breast Cancer Awareness Table

Thursday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. the Women’s Center will have a table outside room PSU 110. Visit the table to celebrate breast cancer awareness month and remember loved ones who have been impacted by breast cancer. The table will also provide new resources on how to perform a self examination on all genders.

“Twilight” at The Appalachian Theatre – $

Team Edward or team Jacob? All “Twilight” fans rise from your cold coffins and flutter down to The Appalachian Theatre to battle out this age-old question at the Thursday showing of “Twilight.” The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $5.

Friday, Oct. 21

Pumpkin Painting

So you have bought your Halloween pumpkin and now you just need to make it scary. Fear not for pros and even frightful painters are all welcome at Fridays Pumpkin painting event. The LGBTQ+ Center, Multicultural Center and Belk Library and Information Commons are hosting this pumpkin painting event. The event is from 1-4 p.m. and attendees must RSVP.

Portal: A Performance Adventure

This live and interactive live performance around town sells tickets to only six lucky participants to be transported to a secret path around the landmarks of Boone for each show. Clues will be hidden around Boone and all lead to one final grand experience. Find your tickets at the portal website

Saturday, Oct. 22

Shipley Farms Tours – $$

Feel the grass under your feet, the sun and soft breeze on your face as you take a long inhale of the fresh farm air at Shipley Farms. For their 150th anniversary Shipley Farms is hosting guided tours of the family owned cattle farm. Guests can learn all about the history and how to start raising their own cattle. Tickets are available at their website.