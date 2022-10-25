App at a glance: Oct: 25-30

Tuesday, Oct. 25

APP2K Arcade Day

Campus Activities Office and the Appalachian Popular Programming Society want you to blast to the past with your favorite retro arcade games and prizes. Get your ‘pac’ and game at Legends from 2-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

APP2k Night Club

In honor of this year’s homecoming theme, Campus Activities Office and APPS invite you to an APP2K Night Club. Pop, lock and drop it like it’s hot to your favorite Y2K hits at Legends from 7-11 p.m.

Ghostly Gatherings

Get in your most bewitching set of pajamas and gather at the Summit Hall Fireside Lounge for free food and a viewing of “Hocus Pocus” from 9-11 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Lip Sync Battle

Cheer on your favorite organizations and clubs as they battle each other with their best Y2K-inspired Lip Sync performances. Teams will step up at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 6-8 p.m.

An Evening of Appalachian Murder Ballads – $$

If you want to hear some bone-chilling Appalachian murder ballads you should ‘be-heading’ to The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country from 7:30-10 p.m. Famous ballads include “Pretty Polly,” “Frankie and Johnny” and “Tom Dooley,” which is based on a murder that occured in Wilkes County. General admission is $17.50 and $12.50 for students.

Friday, Oct. 28

Kazoo Band and Parade Float Competitions

Watch groups perform a one-minute musical masterpiece with only one instrument, the kazoo. The competition will take place in the Watauga Health Services Parking Lot, where you can stay until 6 p.m. to see the parade floats. Events will take place 5-6 p.m. before the parade begins.

Homecoming Parade

The caravan of parade floats will travel from the Watauga County Health Services Lot along King Street. Visitors can park at any Town of Boone public parking lots or in the Human Services Center parking lot after 5 p.m. The parade will last 6-6:45 p.m. but it’s recommended to arrive earlier for an optimal viewing spot.

Diwali Celebration – $$

Celebrate the festival of lights at Neighborhood Yoga on King Street at 6 p.m. for a Puja ceremony, chanting, music, inspirational talks and home cooked traditional Indian food. Pre-register for the event online and purchase a ticket on a sliding scale of $10 or more. Proceeds will go towards FARM Cafe and Education for Girls Empowerment.

APPtoberfest

Make a pit-stop at Peacock Parking Lot after the parade for a pep rally, live music, food trucks, giveaways and more. This will be the last big homecoming hoorah before the game Saturday and will take place 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

NPHC Step Show – $$

Show up and step out for the National Pan-Hellenic Council’s annual Step Show at Legends from 8-10:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for non-students. All proceeds go toward the National Pan-Hellenic Council as an organizational fundraiser and winners will receive $500 toward their own organizations funds.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Trunk Or Treat with Watauga County Parks and Recreation

Get your ghouls and get in costume to walk through the Watauga Community Recreation Center parking lot. Cars will have been decorated for the festivities and passing out treats from trunks from 5-7 p.m.