App at a glance: Oct. 3-8

Monday, Oct. 3

Queer People of Color Group

The QPOC groups host weekly meetings from 5 – 6 p.m. in Plemmons Student Union 227, the Rhododendron Room. The QPOC group discusses their identities while living on campus and being a part of the Boone community.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

“Little Shop of Horrors” at Appalachian Theatre – $

The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is hosting the first showing of their Cinema Classics Sci-Fi Movie series, “Little Shop of Horrors.” Join in on some old fashion horror and murder at App Theatre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 and children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

King Street Farmers’ Market

Wander to King Street for the second to last King Street Farmers’ Market of the year. The market is open from May through October, and started in 2017. Their mission is to bring fresh produce, crafts and other assorted items to the Boone area. For more information, follow their Instagram.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

“The Trolleys” – $$

“The Trolleys,” by Sara West is a show that begs the question of what would happen if children inherited a dystopian world? Would everyone survive, or would they all be led astray by a sweet song? Find out Oct. 5-9 in the Valborg Theater. These performances are put on by App State’s Theatre and Dance Department, and tickets can be purchased on their website

Tour the Appalachian Theatre

The Appalachian Theatre has been around in Boone since 1938.Thursdays, until Dec. 14, Appalachian Theatre will be hosting tours of the building. The tours will last about 45 minutes, giving the visitors an opportunity to learn more about this slice of history right in the heart of town.Tours are free of charge, but donations are welcome.Visitors can make reservations for tours at the Appalachian Theatre’s website

Thursday, Oct. 6

Old Time Jams at the Jones House

The old-time jam sessions at the Jones House are the perfect place for old souls to quench their thirst for bluegrass and folk tunes. Hosted every Thursday, these jam sessions welcome any and everyone who just wants to enjoy some good music and great company.

“Stardust: From Bach to David Bowie” – $$$

This contemporary ballet looks to combine the musical genius of two stellar composers with the dancing talents of 18 skilled dancers. The performance will be held at Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts, and tickets can be purchased on their website.

Friday, Oct. 7

Busker Fest

The live music and art that radiates from King Street is one of the largest draws to Boone other than the nature. Head down to King Street and explore the art and busker scene from 5 – 6 p.m.

Ghost Train – $$$

Looking to be spooked and enjoy a fun ride through history? Visit Tweetsie Railroad every Friday until Oct. 23 to take a ride on their infamous Ghost Train.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Oktoberfest at Sugar Mountain Resort – $$

Explore and enjoy nearly 200 years of history at this jamming festival. Vendors, musicians and bouncy houses will provide the whole family with fun for the entire weekend at Sugar Mountain in Banner Elk.

Boone Comic Con

For all the comic and classic cartoon lovers in Boone, the Boone Mall is the place to be Saturday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come out and look at some old comics, some costumes and play some old tabletop video games. Admission is free.