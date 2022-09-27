Playlist of the week: Fall into Autumn

Fall has arrived and there’s no better place to experience it than Boone. The air begins to cool down, the leaves begin to fall and playlists full of tracks with raw acoustic progressions and simple but effective songwriting starts playing.

The music that has been popularized during fall and the season itself share many similarities. People are drawn to the bare and stoic acoustics of Bon Iver or Jake Bugg songs. These sounds compliment the emptiness of the trees as they begin to go bare. The chill weather fall brings is the overarching theme of most of these songs. Tracks with a melancholy feel from artists like Gregory Alan Isakov and José González go hand-in-hand with the weather.

Enjoy the beauty of the season. These songs should make it even easier.



