Playlist of the week: North Carolina’s underground indie artists

Evan Pratt

Will Hofmann, Enterprise Editor
September 20, 2022

From Boone to Raleigh or Asheville to Wilmington, North Carolina’s indie music scene is full of a diverse range of exceptional artists. Capturing the spirit of North Carolina’s indie music scene is difficult, but here are a few songs that might just do that.

Enjoy the searing riff’s of “Hello Hawk” by Chapel Hill’s own, Superchunk, or hear Durham-based duo Sylvan Esso’s soothing cover of “Funeral Singers” by Califone. Listen to Asheville singer-songwriter MJ Lenderman sing about Michael Jordan’s famous 1997 game against the Utah Jazz on “Hangover Game,” while former Boone artist’s, Sinai Vessel, Carolina Chocolate Drops, Self-Help and Rainbow Kitten Surprise, make their own appearances. 

From mountains to sea, these artists will help get the groove on. 


